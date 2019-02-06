Gayle King says Trump's State of the Union was 'pretty tame,' calls immigration remarks 'disturbing'

The co-hosts of “CBS This Morning” appeared on “The Late Show” to react to President Donald Trump’s second State of the Union address.

Gayle King began by calling the speech “pretty tame” and that the president tried to “extend an olive branch” to the Democrats, pointing to his congratulatory message to the newly-elected Democratic congresswomen. Norah O’Donnell accused the president of “trying to take credit” for there being more women in the workforce as well as in Congress, something former “Face The Nation” moderator John Dickerson thought Trump “has every right to take credit” since many of the congresswomen ran against him.

O’Donnell pointed out a “key line” from President Trump’s address, calling it a “threat to Congress.”

“He said ‘If there’s going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation.’ That was a threat,” O’Donnell told “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert.

King later pivoted to Trump’s remarks on immigration.

“I always find it disturbing though, Stephen, when he talks about the wall. You would think that there were marauding immigrants and migrant workers who are coming into this country who are going to murder us while we’re sleeping in our beds,” King said. “I was at Texas at the border. When you see these people and you talk to these people, just think what it’s like- you have to leave your own country to come to a country where you’re not welcomed but you still think that it’s better to be here than there. They’re fleeing for their lives, they’re trying to support their families, they’re really trying to save their lives.

“You’re separating these children from their parents. These people are coming because they want a better life, they’re just trying to live,” King continued. “Sure, there are some outliers, but that is not the majority of the people.”