Joshua Trump goes viral as he appears to fall asleep during SOTU

The 11-year boy bullied for having the same last name as President Trump went viral in a cute moment after he appeared to fall asleep during Tuesday's State of the Union address.

Joshua Trump, who attended the event after being invited by First Lady Melania Trump, sat next to childhood cancer survivor Grace Eline.

PRESIDENT TRUMP'S STATE OF THE UNION GUESTS TO INCLUDE BULLIED STUDENT JOSH TRUMP, ALICE JOHNSON

That’s when the young Trump won the hearts of social media after photographers caught a picture of him snoozing in the midst of the speech.

“Joshua Trump owns,” wrote one user. “This is so cute. Joshua trump sleeping through #SOTU2019,” seconded another.

“Joshua Trump truly represents America,” wrote Josh Jordan, echoing many other social media users who found the boy’s snooze endearing.

Joshua, a sixth grader in Wilmington, Delaware, has been bullied by his fellow classmates because of his last name, his mother said.

“They curse at him, they call him an idiot, they call him stupid,” Megan Trump told WPVI in December. “He said he hates himself, and he hates his last name, and he feels sad all the time.”

OCASIO-CORTEZ SAYS TRUMP 'SCARED' AFTER HE VOWS AMERICA WILL 'NEVER BE A SOCIALIST COUNTRY'

The bullying began shortly after Trump his presidential bid for the White House, prompting the family to pull the boy out of school and begin homeschooling due to the abuse by other children. The family has no relation to the President.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the White House, the middle schooler now says he’s “thankful” to the first lady and the Trump family for their support.