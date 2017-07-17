Garth Brooks offers to pay for newly-engaged couple's Hawaii honeymoon

Country music star Garth Brooks said he would pay for a couple’s honeymoon to Hawaii after the duo got engaged during his Oklahoma City concert on Saturday night.

Brooks was playing his popular ballad “Unanswered Prayers” when Drew Bargsley proposed to Chelsea Townsend, according to the Sacramento Bee. Brooks stopped his performance at the Chesapeake Energy Arena when he saw the commotion stirring around the newly engaged couple.

A Facebook user caught the interaction on video.

“You guys have a date planned?” Brooks asked Townsend, the new bride-to-be. The woman replied that she had “no idea.”

Brooks announced to the crowd that he and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, another country music singer and host of Food Network’s “Trisha’s Southern Kitchen,” would pay for the newly-betrothed couple's honeymoon if they went to Hawaii.

The crowd burst into cheers at the proposal and Brooks' generous offer.

“Before we go back, is anyone else getting engaged tonight?” Brooks asked his crowd before continuing his performance.