Miranda Lambert gushes over new love, reveals guilty pleasure

Miranda Lambert can always count on her boyfriend to keep her calm.

The country star told Cosmopolitan she calls her beau when she's on the verge of a meltdown.

A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Apr 6, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

"My boyfriend," Lambert told the magazine when asked who her go-to call is when she's breaking down.

Another thing that keeps her calm? Her guilty pleasure of "Tito's and Cheetos."

A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Mar 30, 2017 at 7:44pm PDT

The singer also admitted the last thing she googled was her boyfriend's name to show off his good looks.

"[I wanted] to show off his cute pictures," Lambert explained.

A post shared by Anderson East (@andersoneast) on Nov 10, 2016 at 7:28am PST

Other ways the singer destresses? "I ride horses, drink wine and go Glamping."

A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Nov 3, 2016 at 10:18pm PDT

The singer graces the cover of Cosmopolitan's first country issue on stands July 11.