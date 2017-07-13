Country
Shania Twain to headline US Open tennis
Shania Twain will headline the opening-night ceremony at the U.S. Open.
The 51-year-old will perform Aug. 28 at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The top-selling country artist will sing some of her biggest hits and songs from her upcoming album "NOW."
King and U.S. Tennis Association chair Katrina Adams will kick off the 20th anniversary celebration of Arthur Ashe Stadium, which opened in 1997.
Twain's album will be released Sept. 29.
This article originally appeared in Associated Press.