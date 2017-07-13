Shania Twain to headline US Open tennis

Shania Twain will headline the opening-night ceremony at the U.S. Open.

As a big tennis fan, I am honoured to announce I'll be performing at the @usopen Opening Night Ceremony this August! 🎾 @espn #usopen A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain) on Jul 13, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

The 51-year-old will perform Aug. 28 at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The top-selling country artist will sing some of her biggest hits and songs from her upcoming album "NOW."

King and U.S. Tennis Association chair Katrina Adams will kick off the 20th anniversary celebration of Arthur Ashe Stadium, which opened in 1997.

🐆 @officialcmhof A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain) on Jun 29, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

Twain's album will be released Sept. 29.

This article originally appeared in Associated Press.