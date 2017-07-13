entertainment

Expand/Collapse Search

Country

Shania Twain to headline US Open tennis

Associated Press
Country singer Shania Twain presents an award at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Country singer Shania Twain presents an award at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.  (Reuters)

Shania Twain will headline the opening-night ceremony at the U.S. Open.

The 51-year-old will perform Aug. 28 at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The top-selling country artist will sing some of her biggest hits and songs from her upcoming album "NOW."

King and U.S. Tennis Association chair Katrina Adams will kick off the 20th anniversary celebration of Arthur Ashe Stadium, which opened in 1997.

🐆 @officialcmhof

A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain) on

Twain's album will be released Sept. 29.

This article originally appeared in Associated Press.

AROUND THE WEB