'Game of Thrones' star Lena Headey has harsh words for online trolls after sharing AOC climate-change video

“Game of Thrones” actress Lena Headey didn’t mince words when responding to trolls that say she has no business spouting politics on her social media.

The notoriously curt star shared a video in which she directly addressed her own backlash after posting a video of U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., firing back at a GOP lawmaker that claimed the Green new Deal an ‘elitist’ pet project for wealthy people on the left.

MAISIE WILLIAMS SAYS ‘GAME OF THRONES’ FINAL SEASON HAS ‘A LOT OF DEATH’: REPORT

“Who should run the world … YOU.” Headey wrote in an Instagram caption over Ocasio-Cortez’s passionate response. “Brilliant, vocal, fearless, bold and Inspirational women . I f---ing love you and am side by side with every word.”

Shortly after she shared the post, Headey appeared to address her political detractors in a separate video message. The star greeted her followers and noted that she was coming to them in a rare makeup-free moment before going right after the negative comments she’s been receiving since making her political statement.

“I just want to say, when I post my views, I don’t really think of myself as being highly political, I just see myself as a human being and I care about the climate,” she begins. “I care about the climate, I care about my children and their future, I care about my friends and their children and their future, I care about the crisis going on all over the world, the humanitarian crisis.”

OKCUPID WANTS TO HELP ‘GAME OF THRONES’ FANS FIND LOVE

The actress concluded by giving her bluntest response to the negativity yet.

“I give a f--- and if that offends you, or you think actors have no place in the world to have an opinion… f--- off, and unfollow me... And I shall not weep.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Headey, who will reprise her role as Cersei Lannister once more on HBO’s final season of “Game of Thrones,” isn’t shy about digging into politics on social media. In addition to the AOC video, this week alone she posted a video praising New Zealand’s recent ban on semi-automatic weapons and a few snaps of her at a march to protest Brexit.

[WARNING: The video below contains graphic language.]