Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rips Mitch McConnell for Green New Deal vote: 'He doesn't want to save our planet'

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell doesn't want to save the planet and thinks "we can all drink oil in 30 years."

Or at least that's the charge delivered by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahead of the Senate vote on her Green New Deal.

Speaking to Vox reporter Ella Nilsen, Ocasio-Cortez accused McConnell of rushing a vote and not wanting to take action against climate change "because he thinks we can drink oil in 30 years when all our water is poisoned.

“What McConnell’s doing is that he’s trying to rush this bill to the floor without a hearing... without working through committee -- because he doesn’t want to save our planet. Because he thinks we can drink oil in 30 years when all our water is poisoned,” she reportedly said.

A Senate test vote on the Green New Dea is set to take place Tuesday afternoon.

Many Senate Democrats have slammed the vote as a "sham" and an attempt by the Republican leader to divide Democratic politicians on legislation that has not had the opportunity yet to be debated in Congress.

Democratic Sen. Edward Markey, who co-sponsored the proposed legislation with Ocasio-Cortez, said that the Green New Deal was intended to spur debate throughout the 2020 presidential election about how best to tackle the delicate issue of climate change -- not to be put to a quick vote on the Senate floor.

In a tweet on Monday, McConnell seemingly addressed accusations that he was manipulating the vote to divide Democrats.

“I could not be more glad that the American people will have the opportunity to learn precisely where each one of their senators stand on the ‘Green New Deal’: a radical, top-down, socialist makeover of the entire U.S. economy," he wrote.

Many Democrats plan to vote "present."