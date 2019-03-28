OKCupid wants to help ‘Game of Thrones’ fans find love

Winter is coming and so is your chance to find love.

The dating website OkCupid is offering singles who watch “Game of Thrones” the chance to find a romantic mate who shares their obsession.

The dating app on Thursday debuted a new badge which will prominently display on a user’s profile if they watch the hit HBO fantasy series.

According to OkCupid, the series has almost two million mentions in user profiles, more than any other show.

The app is actually betting this will increase your chances of finding your new king or queen of the North, predicting 20 percent more “likes” for people who have the “Game of Thrones” badge.

While the app already uses compatibility algorithms to match people based on their political views and values, this is reportedly the first time ever that users can match based on their mutual love of a television show.

“We’re all about matching on what matters — and what matters to millions of people around the world is what they’re watching,” said Melissa Hobley, chief marketing officer at OkCupid, in a statement.

Because if you both like the same television series what else is there to worry about, right?

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.