'Game of Thrones' Season 8 episode run times officially revealed by HBO with most clocking in over 60 minutes

At long last, the premiere of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” is right around the corner. After weeks of rumors, HBO has finally revealed to fans the runtime of all six episodes in the final season, and they’ll be pleased to learn that most are well over an hour.

'GAME OF THRONES' STAR KIT HARINGTON SAYS REAL-LIFE POLITICIANS ARE EMULATING KING JOFFREY

As previously reported, director David Nutter previously confirmed that the episodes would be “dancing around the bigger numbers” and that each episode would be longer than 60 minutes. As The Wrap reports, the first two episodes’ respective runtimes were announced by HBO when it released its official schedule.

However, on Friday the network released the air dates and runtime of each episode for Season 8, which are as follows:

Season 8, episode 1

Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 14 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)

Estimated running time: 0:54

Season 8, episode 2

Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 21 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)

Estimated running time: 0:58

Season 8, episode 3

Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 28 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)

Estimated running time: 1:22

'GAME OF THRONES' STAR LENA HEADEY TELLS OFF TROLL FOR SAYING SHE NEEDS TO WEAR MAKEUP

Season 8, episode 4

Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 5 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)

Estimated running time: 1:18

Season 8, episode 5

Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 12 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)

Estimated running time: 1:20

Season 8, episode 6

Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 19 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT)

Estimated running time: 1:20

As can be seen above, the first two episodes are the only ones that clock in under 60 minutes. The longest on the list is episode 3 at 1:22 minutes. The penultimate and final episode of the long-running fantasy series are just a shade lower at 1:20 minutes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The highly anticipated eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” debuts on April 14. Precious little is known the new season as HBO has been keeping it under tight wraps. However, a trailer for the final season debuted teasing a massive battle at the Winterfell stronghold.