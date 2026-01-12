George Clooney speaks French at Golden Globes after Trump mocked him

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

George Clooney showed off his French-speaking skills during the 83rd annual Golden Globes, just weeks after President Donald Trump celebrated the actor's French citizenship.

While presenting the award for best motion picture – drama, Clooney — who was also nominated for his performance in "Jay Kelly," shared a message in French.

"Bonsoir, mes amis," he said. "C'est un honneur d’être ici." The greeting loosely translates to "good evening, my friends, it's an honor to be here."

The nod to his citizenship comes just two weeks after Trump publicly celebrated Clooney and his wife Amal's decision to become French citizens.

"Good News! George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political prognosticators of all time, have officially become citizens of France which is, sadly, in the midst of a major crime problem because of their absolutely horrendous handling of immigration, much like we had under Sleepy Joe Biden," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Dec. 31. "Clooney got more publicity for politics than he did for his very few, and totally mediocre, movies."

After online chatter pointed to Clooney's subtle jab at Trump, a representative for the White House told Fox News Digital, "Nobody cares."

The couple and their 8-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, were granted citizenship, according to a naturalization decree.

The Clooneys have been living in France with their children after uprooting the family to get away from the culture of Hollywood, the Academy Award-winning actor and director said in October.

In an interview with Esquire, Clooney, 64, opened up about his life in France and explained why they chose to move to the countryside.

"You know, we live on a farm in France. A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid I hated the whole idea of it. But now, for them, it’s like – they’re not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life."

"I was worried about raising our kids in L.A., in the culture of Hollywood . I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life," he continued.

The couple has homes around the world, including Italy, England and a property near Clooney's family in Kentucky.

During an interview with The New York Times earlier this year, Clooney got candid about embracing the quieter life outside the city.

"Growing up in Kentucky, all I wanted to do was get away from a farm, get away from that life," he told the outlet. "Now I find myself back in that life. I drive a tractor and all those things."

In July, Amal detailed how she protects her family's privacy while constantly being in the spotlight.

"Creating private moments and spaces is becoming increasingly difficult," Amal told Glamour . "But that’s also why we entertain a lot at home. I now have a phone basket that I use to take everyone’s phones away!"

"It’s important to get that balance where you have time alone with your family and with your friends, where people feel like you can have a safe and frank exchange," she explained.