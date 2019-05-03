‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner was ‘pressured’ to lose weight while filming HBO series

"Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner revealed this week she was once pressured to lose weight while filming the HBO hit series, which entered its eighth and final season in April.

Speaking to Marie Claire Australia for the magazine’s cover story, the 23-year-old actress – who plays the “Thrones” character Sansa Stark in the series – candidly recalled a period of time she struggled with mental health and her weight.

“I have experienced mental illness firsthand and I’ve seen what it can do to the people around [the sufferers] as well,” she said. “My metabolism suddenly decided to fall to the depths of the ocean and I started to get spotty and gain weight, and all of this was happening to me on camera.”

According to Marie Claire, Turner – who reportedly wed fiancé Joe Jonas in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas on Wednesday evening – then received pressure from film and television studios to lose weight — a request that worsened the star’s mental health battle at the time.

So, how did the then-teenage Turner cope?

“Therapy,” she responded. “Everyone needs a therapist, especially when people are constantly telling you [that] you’re not good enough and you don’t look good enough. I think it’s necessary to have someone to talk to and to help you through that.”

This isn’t the first time the star openly spoke on her struggles with mental health and weight, however.

Speaking with Dr. Phil on his podcast — Phil in the Blanks — in April, Turner revealed she began to suffer from depression at age 17, just four years after she began filming for "Thrones."

"I was so in love with ['Game of Thrones']... I couldn't believe I was going to get paid for it... Everything was incredible," Turner explained at the time. "It only started to kind of go downhill I think when I started to hit puberty, really puberty though at like 17, and my metabolism was slowing down massively, and I was gaining weight, and there was social media scrutiny and everything — and that's when it kind of hit me."

Asked if social media was what caused her depression, Turner emphasized it was a contributing factor, but not the whole reason.

"I think it contributed. I wouldn't say that was the main reason. I think it was some sort of chemical imbalance. I think it definitely was a bit of a catalyst,” she said, adding her depression led her to be "withdrawn" at times.

Thankfully, the star feels "much better" now, she said at the time.

"I’ve been doing therapy... I’m on medication and I love myself now, or more than I used to, I think," she added.

