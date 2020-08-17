'American Idol' couple Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner expecting first child

“American Idol” alums Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner are expanding their family.

People magazine reports the newlyweds, who met on the rebooted singing competition series in 2018, announced they are expecting their first child via an Instagram post on Monday.

Barrett, 20, and Foehner, 24, revealed they are having a baby girl due early next year.

“We are very excited. The Lord has blessed us with a little one, and we're really excited to finally be able to share the news with everybody and just have a big old family celebration about it," Barrett said.

The couple found out they were pregnant in May after getting married in October 2019.

"We were in Texas visiting Cade's side of his family," she recalled. "And it's funny, because I did not think that I was. Around lunchtime, I remember taking the test and my eyes nearly crossed! I was like, 'Wait, is that two lines?' I came running out to Cade and was just like, 'Oh my gosh, I think I am.' That's all that I said, and he knew what that meant. I started crying, and it was very sweet."

Foehner said they've always talked about having kids.

"Then, of course, with the pandemic happening, there was this huge amount of time of getting to think and rethink what life was going to be about," he explained. "So we started trying pretty much at the start of the whole pandemic. It happened pretty quickly. We were expecting it to take a little while, and it seemed like the first try that it happened, so we were just so excited. We were blown away that it worked so quickly. But yes, we were starting to plan on it, for sure."

Unfortunately, since the "I Hope" singer is pregnant during the COVID crisis, she has to attend doctor appointments alone but said "if that's what keeps the baby safe, then that's what we're going to do. We've just been trying to find ways to really work with it, because that's all we can do at this point."

When the baby is born and the two musicians are able to resume touring, they plan on having "a family rodeo in a tour bus."

Barrett said, "Me and Cade, we do everything together, and you'll see us both on the stage at the same time. It's always been a dream to take our family out on the road and be able to do the job that we love, surrounded by family and having them experience everything."