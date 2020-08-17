Maren Morris describes 'eerie' experience giving birth during the coronavirus pandemic

Maren Morris opened up about the “eerie” experience of giving birth to a child amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer welcomed her first child, a son named Hayes, with husband, Ryan Hurd, in March in what was an already difficult delivery that she says was compounded by the fact that hospitals across the country were just starting to crack down on visitors and safety precautions as the coronavirus made its way to the United States.

"It was like the first week they were really cracking down on visitors at the hospital so it was just Ryan and myself and our doctor," Morris recalled during a recent appearance on “The Bobby Bones Show” alongside Hurd. "It was really weird and eerie, it was so quiet."

However, having a newborn during the unprecedented pandemic has a small silver lining for the typically touring parents. Hurd noted that being stuck at home allows him to spend the crucial first months with his child during a time he’d otherwise have to be on the road working.

“It’s cool mostly for me because he needs to be with Maren for like the first year of his life, so I would have been kinda coming in and out of his world for the first this year had we been touring," the new dad explained. "And we obviously miss the road and we miss the people so much."

"The silver lining [of the coronavirus] is getting to spend every single moment of this year with our son, who is never going to be this small again," Hurd added. “I try to really soak that time up because it’s not time I would have had otherwise.”

“The Bones” singer initially intended to give birth naturally to her son but complications changed her plans. She ended up having to have a C-section and 30 hours of labor, which she told the host helped her understand what she’s capable of.

“[It's taught me] what I can physically withstand. I think probably every mom can relate to that," the new mom told the host.

"I had a really grueling delivery at the end — it was like 30 hours of labor, C-section at the very end and it was just like about getting him out safely,” she said. “And just the recovery was super hard, not being able to work out and also having my tour rescheduled. It was just a lot mentally and physically.”