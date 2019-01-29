Netflix disturbed 'Ted Bundy Tapes' viewers are discussing serial killer's 'alleged hotness'

Once again, Netflix is having to remind subscribers not to lust after a murderer — this time, Ted Bundy.

The streaming giant took to Twitter this week to express concern over users' discussions about the serial killer's looks.

"I've seen a lot of talk about Ted Bundy’s alleged hotness and would like to gently remind everyone that there are literally THOUSANDS of hot men on the service — almost all of whom are not convicted serial murderers," Netflix tweeted from its official account Monday, garnering more than 20,000 retweets and 115,000 likes.

Many people were also perplexed by Netflix's recent "public service announcements."

"Your last few PSA's have me worried that they even have to be mentioned in the first place," one Twitter user replied.

"The fact that this even needs to be said..." another echoed.

"This clear disconnect of reality and fantasy, staggers me. Ya'll NEED help," a third responded.

While it may seem odd, several viewers of Netflix's new docu-series, “Conversations with A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes,” pointed out that Bundy's charming, clean-cut look played a major role in his killing spree. In fact, he's often been described as "chameleon-like," often changing his appearance to evade capture.

“He had his hair cut off and he changed his part from one side to the other, and he made himself look completely different,” journalist Stephen G. Michaud, co-author of “The Only Living Witness: The True Story Of Serial Sex Killer Ted Bundy," said in the Netflix special, per Oxygen.

Eventually, Bundy admitted to murdering more than two dozen women and was sentenced to death after being convicted of killing two Florida State University sorority members and a 12-year-old girl. He was executed in Florida at the age of 42 on Jan. 24, 1989.

This is the second time in recent months Netflix users have been called out for their bizarre opinions.

In early January, Penn Badgley called out fans of "You" for fantasizing about his psychopathic character — a bookstore manager who kills anyone he perceives as a roadblock when it comes to finding love with a woman named Guinevere Beck, played by Elizabeth Lail.

"I personally was troubled..." Badgley previously told E! News. "I understood the appeal, but I was really ambivalent. I was really troubled, and that was also what [executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble] said was appropriate about me playing him. I remain ambivalent. I'm really questioning why people like Joe so much."

