Dave Coulier's cancer battle is getting 'more difficult,' but this morning ritual helps him pull through

Three months after revealing his cancer diagnosis, Dave Coulier is continuing the fight of his life.

During a recent interview with ABC-WXYZ in Detroit, Coulier's wife, Melissa, said that while the "Full House" alum's battle has gotten "more difficult," they both remain positive and even participate in silly morning rituals that help boost his confidence.

"He has some really tough days, and as the chemo has been accumulating it gets a little tougher and more difficult," she told the local station on Thursday.

"He has such a positive attitude, and you need that in order to really fight it," she continued. "Every morning, if he’s feeling up for it, we try to put on a song and do a little dance party with the dogs, because when you do feel good, you have to celebrate that, too."

"He has had a lot of loss in his life when it comes to having to deal with cancer. He lost his mother, his sister, his niece. His other sister had it," she added. "I think for him, he takes every stride and really pulls strength from seeing the women that were so close in his life to powering through it, and he just wants to honor them."

In November, Coulier, who starred as Joey Gladstone in the beloved TV series "Full House" in the 1980s and 90s, announced that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma .

The actor and comedian said he was diagnosed in October after experiencing an upper respiratory infection caused by major swelling in his lymph nodes.

"Three days later, my doctors called me back, and they said, ‘We wish we had better news for you, but you have non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and it's called B cell, and it's very aggressive,'" he told People.

"I went from, ‘I got a little bit of a head cold’ to ‘I have cancer,’ and it was pretty overwhelming," he added. "This has been a really fast roller-coaster ride of a journey."

According to the American Cancer Society, B-cell lymphoma is a type of cancer that develops in B-lymphocytes. B-cell lymphomas account for the vast majority of non-Hodgkin lymphomas. Every year, more than 80,000 Americans are diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

"The first thing I said to them was, ‘Wait a minute — cancer?’" Coulier later shared on the "Today" show . "(I was) feeling like I got punched in the stomach, because it never happens to you. You always hear about it happening to someone else."

"My joke is that in four short weeks, I’ve gone from a Virgo to a Cancer," he continued. "I’ve tried to retain a sense of reality but also a sense of humor about it."

"I told Melissa I don’t know why, but I (am) OK with whatever the news (is) going to be, no matter how devastating. . . . I can’t explain where that came from," he added. "I’ve had an incredible life. I’ve had the most amazing people in my life. This has been an extraordinary journey, and I’m OK if this is the end of the journey."

