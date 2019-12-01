'Frozen II' sets Thanksgiving box office record

“Frozen 2” topped the box office for a second time and set a whopping record on Thanksgiving weekend.

Disney’s ice princess sequel brought in $85.3 million in the U.S. and Canada over the weekend and earned an unprecedented $132.7 million from Wednesday through Sunday. It has earned $288 million domestically in its 10 days of release.

The record was previously held by "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," which grossed $109.9 million in 2013.

"Frozen II" stars Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Evan Rachel Wood starred in the followup to 2013's "Frozen."

“Knives Out,” the innovative and star-heavy whodunit from director Rian Johnson, rode strong reviews and word of mouth to a $27 million weekend and a five-day total of $41.7 million that easily earned back its budget.

Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis and Daniel Craig star in the murder-mystery.

“Ford v Ferrari” was third in its third weekend of release with $13.2 million.

The flick follows Carroll Shelby, played by Matt Damon, and Ken Miles, portrayed by Christian Bale, as they attempt to create a Ford that can travel faster than a Ferrari.

The weekend’s other newcomer, “Queen & Slim,” finished fifth with $11.7 million.

Penned by Emmy-winner Lena Waithe, "Queen & Slim" follows a black couple on the run after killing a police officer in self-defense.

