Billy Dee Williams talks 'Star Wars' co-stars Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher's alleged affair

Billy Dee Williams shared some candid and crass thoughts about rumors of his “Star Wars” co-stars’ alleged affair ahead of reprising his role as Lando Calrissian.

The actor, 82, will return in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” for the first time since his character last appeared in “Return of the Jedi,” (Or “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” if you count Donald Glover’s portrayal). Speaking to Esquire, the actor got candid about his return to the franchise as well as rumors about Carrier Fisher and Harrison Ford having an affair on set so many years ago.

“As far as I’m concerned, I mean, I don’t care what people are — if they’re f---ing each other and they’re s---ing each other, whatever they’re doing, that’s fine with me. I don’t care,” he told the outlet.

Rumors were kicked into high gear when Fisher’s tell-all book “The Princess Diarist” hit shelves and dove into her alleged three-month affair with the actor who was 14 years her senior, married and a father of two at the time.

Fisher died in 2016. Because of that, Ford previously told GQ that he didn’t want to discuss the allegations made in her book, revealing to the outlet that he didn’t even read “The Princess Diarist.”

“Oh, I don't know. I don't know. You know, with Carrie's untimely passing, I don't really feel that it's a subject that I want to discuss,” Ford told GQ in 2017.

Williams went on to explain what he believes his character has been doing in the decades since “Return of the Jedi.”

“I always imagined Lando being like Steve Wynn, running Las Vegas. Because he’s a gambler. But he was a bit of a showman, a bit of an entrepreneur. That’s how I see Lando. I never necessarily saw him as a general running around shooting things.”

The actor also showed pride in how Lando was portrayed in the original series, noting that, although he double-crossed the film’s heroes, he was unlike anything that audiences had seen before.

“What I presented on that screen people didn’t expect to see. And I deliberately presented something that nobody had experienced before: a romantic brown-skinned boy.”