Jamie Lee Curtis wants Hoda Kotb to run for president

Hoda Kotb for 2020? For Jamie Lee Curtis, that's the dream candidate.

During an appearance on the "Today" show on Thursday, Curtis shared her ultimate wish to see the co-host throw her hat in the political ring.

“I think you should run for president,” the actress told Kotb, 60.

Curtis, 61, continued: “I think you embody the absolute best because you have little babies at home and you suit up and show up in this incredibly grounded way that makes people feel safe.

"I just think you’re an extraordinary example for all of us and I wish you were running because I wish you were the president," she added of the mom of two.

A stunned and visibly emotional Kotb laughed as Curtis stated, “Sorry, just saying — that’s how I feel.”

“Thanks for coming by. That was a weird ending,” Kotb responded, to which Curtis began chanting her name: "Hoda! Hoda! Hoda!"

The "Halloween" star is promoting her new movie, "Knives Out," which is due in theaters on Wednesday.