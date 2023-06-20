'Friends' star Paxton Whitehead dead at 85

Paxton Whitehead, an English actor who starred in television shows including, "Friends," "Mad About You" and "Frasier," has died. He was 85.

Whitehead’s rep confirmed the news to Fox News Digital in a heartfelt statement.

"Sadly, Paxton passed away this past Friday at the age of 85," Whitehead’s rep said in part.

STARS WE'VE LOST IN 2023

"Paxton was loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him. He was a cherished client, a luminary in the acting world who is renowned for his extraordinary talent and dedication to his craft."

Whitehead made his Broadway debut in 1962 in "The Affair." He went on to perform in several productions, including "My Fair Lady."

From 1978 to 1979, he played Sherlock Holmes in "The Crucifer of Blood" and co-starred alongside Glenn Close.

"He was admired for his versatility and many roles he performed on stage, TV and film. His contributions to the world of entertainment will be cherished and remembered for years to come," Paxton's rep concluded in his statement.

GLENDA JACKSON, TWO-TIME OSCAR WINNER, DEAD AT 87

The Broadway star was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance as Pellinore in the 1980 revival of "Camelot."

Besides his time in the Broadway spotlight, Whitehead had several movie roles including the 1986 film, "Back to School" where he starred as Philip Barbay.

Fans may also recognize Whitehead from hit films such as, "Baby Boom" and "The Adventures of Huck Finn."

Whitehead was also spotted in dozens of hit shows throughout his successful career.

The English actor was best known for his memorable roles as Hal Conway on "Mad About You." He starred in the television series from 1992 to 1999.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Whitehead additionally portrayed Mr. Waltham, Rachel Green's boss at Bloomingdale's, in "Friends."

Other roles included "Murder, She Wrote," "Magnum P.I.," "The West Wing," "The Drew Carey Show," "Ellen," "3rd Rock from the Sun" and more.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Whitehead is survived by his son, Charles, and daughter, Alex.