Glenda Jackson, two-time Oscar winner, dead at 87

Glenda Jackson, who earned the Triple Crown of acting during her career, has died at age 87.

She died Thursday at her home in London after a short illness, according to her agent, Lionel Larner.

He also said she had recently completed filming "The Great Escaper," co-starring with 90-year-old Michael Caine, with whom she had previously starred with in 1975’s "The Romantic Englishwoman."

Caine said it was "as wonderful an experience this time as it was 50 years ago," when the two last worked together.

"Glenda was one of our greatest movie actresses," he said. "I shall miss her."

STARS WE'VE LOST IN 2023

Jackson was born into a working-class family in Birkhenhead, northwest England, in 1936, and later trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. She performed with the Royal Shakespeare Company and starred in the cutting-edge drama "Marat/Sade" directed by Peter Brook.

She became one of the top British stars in the 1960s and '70s with films like "Mary, Queen of Scots," "Sunday Bloody Sunday" and "The Class of Miss MacMichael."

Jackson picked up two Oscars during her career, both in the best actress category for her work in "Women in Love" and "A Touch of Class." She also earned nominations for "Sunday Bloody Sunday" and "Hedda."

The star also had memorable roles on television, including her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth I in "Elizabeth R," for which she won two Primetime Emmy Awards.

SIR MICHAEL CAINE WALKS BACK COMMENTS ABOUT RETIREMENT: ‘I’M NOT GETTING RID OF MY ALARM CLOCK’

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

When Jackson was in her 50s, she embarked on a career in British politics, winning election to Parliament in 1992. She spent 23 years as a Labour Party lawmaker, serving as a minister for transport in Prime Minister Tony Blair’s first government in 1997.

Jackson left Parliament in 2015 and returned to acting, where she continued to find critical acclaim.

In 2018, she won a Tony for best leading actress in a play for "Three Tall Women," completing the Triple Crown of acting — an Oscar, an Emmy and a Tony.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She also earned a BAFTA award for her work in 2020’s "Elizabeth is Missing" as a woman with Alzheimer’s trying to solve a mystery.

Jackson is survived by her son, Dan Hodges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.