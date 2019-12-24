'Friends' costars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow reunite in cheeky Instagram photo

Friends are forever -- at least that's the case for Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

The actresses, best known for costarring in the hit sitcom "Friends," recently reunited for a Christmas party where Cox, 55, had her face painted.

Kudrow, 56, shared a photo of the final product: a fried egg on Cox's forehead.

"Again Court???" Kudrow captioned the photo. "#oops #love yourself."

Cox shared a timelapse video of herself being painted, capping off the video with another pic of herself and Kudrow.

"Had my face painted at a Christmas party last night," Cox said in the caption, encouraging fans to turn up the volume. "No one got it. Really understood the meaning of the phrase."

The Beastie Boy's "Egg Man" plays over the video, featuring the lyrics: "You made the mistake and judge a man by his race/You go through life with egg on your face."

Last month, it was announced that a "Friends" reunion special was in the works for HBO's upcoming streaming service.

While details were scarce and no release date was announced, Cox, Kudrow and the rest of the show's main cast is expected to return.