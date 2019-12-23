‘Friends’ cast has stayed close for 25 years by ‘leaning on each other’ in times of need

Good friends are hard to find.

In the 15 years since the popular sitcom “Friends” went off the air after a legendary 10-season run, many of its core stars continue to remain true to the series’ name.

Despite the busy lives the former costars lead, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry always make a point to reconnect. However, converging as real-life friends takes more planning than one might imagine, partly due to the fact that they reside in different places.

A recent soiree, which later became the scene for Aniston’s first-ever Instagram-breaking post, served as a cozy connection for the former on-screen pals, however People magazine reported on Monday the candid-looking moment actually took “a lot of planning.”

“It wasn’t spontaneous,” an insider told the outlet. “But they had the most fantastic dinner. There was a lot of laughing and hugs. You would think they see each other all the time.”

The cast exuded an authentic dynamic that permeated through television sets when the show debuted in 1994 – and in navigating the level of fame each of the cast members now had to experience, a familial bond was formed within the cohort of actors.

“They were truly friends,” the insider maintained. “There was no behind-the-scenes drama. They all had the same goal.”

The sisterhood between Aniston, Cox and Kudrow has been easy to spot as the trio maintained their tight-knit relationship through supporting each other during high-profile divorces. Cox, 55, was married to David Arquette – who made his own “Friends” cameo as a stalker – from 1999-2013, while Aniston endured publicized splits from Brad Pitt – who also made a Thanksgiving cameo – in 2005 and Justin Theroux in 2017.

Still, even with the years of separation, the source said the group always kept close tabs on one another.

“They have really leaned on each other,” the insider revealed of the cast, while a second source told the magazine, “They follow each other’s lives. The fact that they have been there for each other in happy and in sad times says a lot.”

Last month, Aniston, 50, revealed on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that the cast of the show has been "working on something" other than a reboot and, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the cast is currently in talks to reunite for a special on HBO Max.