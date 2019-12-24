'American Idol' alum Katharine McPhee in talks to star in 'Nanny'-style Netflix sitcom: report

Katharine McPhee is putting a bow on 2019, a year she can certainly consider a gift of a lifetime.

The 35-year-old “American Idol” alum married her love, musician David Foster, 70, in a “gorgeous ceremony” at a church in London in June and has been a fixture as a performer in “Waitress” on Broadway, which she’ll helm through the show’s playbill that closes on Jan. 5.

Now, after dropping five albums in 12 years and appearing in a myriad of television roles, McPhee has reportedly inked a deal with Netflix that will see her star in a “sitcom-type series similar to ‘The Nanny,’ but she’ll be playing a Southern woman,” Us Weekly reported Tuesday.

KATHARINE MCPHEE TELLS DAVID FOSTER'S DAUGHTER ERIN THAT 'MOMMY AND DADDY NEED ALONE TIME'

The original “Nanny” series aired on CBS from 1993 to 1999 and starred Fran Drescher as the treasured Fran Fine, a fashion-forward woman from Queens, N.Y., who becomes a live-in nanny to a wealthy New York City family.

KATHARINE MCPHEE AND DAVID FOSTER'S WHIRLWIND MAY-DECEMBER ROMANCE: A RELATIONSHIP TIMELINE

An insider familiar with the deal told the magazine that the “Nanny”-style comedy will also likely include singing from McPhee, who met Foster on Season 5 of “Idol” in 2006 when she was a contestant and he was a mentor coach.

Foster proposed to his bride in July 2017 with a huge emerald diamond ring while the couple was on vacation in Italy. The pair dated for three years before tying the knot.

For her very special day, McPhee wore a custom-designed strapless gown by American designer Zac Posen. It featured layers of tulle, a sweetheart neckline and a matching veil.

In working on Broadway, McPhee said she’s developed an innate understanding of the history and philosophy associated with such roles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’ve always known that the Broadway culture is you work on Thanksgiving, you work on Christmas,” she recently told the outlet. “It’s a huge season for Broadway and I think it would be challenging if you were in a show for a year and you’re just exhausted and you wish you could have Thanksgiving off, but for me, I’m just so excited, so honored, to come into a show and close it and to be with the cast that I basically started with, made my Broadway debut and everyone seems to be excited this time of the year."

"I get to go out with a bang," she added.

A rep for McPhee did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.