'Fresh Off the Boat' actor Randall Park isn’t mad at Constance Wu for being frustrated at the show’s renewal

“Fresh Off the Boat” star Randall Park says there are no hard feelings with his co-star, Constance Wu, after she publicly declared she was upset about the comedy’s Season 6 renewal at ABC.

When the network announced that the series would return, Wu surprised fans with her overall negative reaction to the news as she already had other projects lined up that she was excited about.

She took to Twitter after the news broke writing: “So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F---.”

She followed the tweet with: “F---ing hell.”

Although she later clarified her comments, fans drew the conclusion that the “Crazy Rich Asians” actress was not excited to reprise her role as overproductive mother Jessica Huang.

Park, who plays Louis Huang on the series, spoke on Variety’s “Big Ticket” podcast where he explained that he wasn’t upset with Wu over her reaction and explained that he even sympathized with what she was going through as the entire cast prepared for the show to be canceled.

“I was prepared for it to not get picked up, and I was excited by these others things I could do, but if it did get picked up it’s like, that’s all I ever wanted,” he told host Marc Malkin. “All I ever wanted was a job and a regular job to work with great people.”

Wu, who will reprise her role on the show in Season 6 despite her comments, clarified her reaction about the renewal soon after she received backlash. She revealed that she’s thrilled to continue playing Jessica, but was admittedly disappointed that the new season means she had to abandon a passion project.

“Todays tweets were on the heels of rough day & were ill timed w/the news of the show. Plz know, Im so grateful for FOTB [Fresh Off the Boat] renewal. I love the cast & crew. Im proud to be part of it. For all the fans support, thank u & for all who support my casual use of the word f--- thank u too,” she concluded in a lengthy statement.

Park stars alongside stand up comic Ali Wong in the Netflix comedy “Always Be My Maybe.” The duo co-wrote the film after meeting on “Fresh Off the Boat” where Wong worked as a writer. They previously shared with Entertainment Tonight that they are grateful for the show as it helped them prepare to helm a feature-length movie.