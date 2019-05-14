ABC won't recast 'Fresh Off the Boat' after Constance Wu rant

ABC Entertainment boss Karey Burke said that there are no plans to recast "Fresh Off the Boat" star Constance Wu following her recent social media outburst.

Last week, Wu tweeted her disappointment of the return of the ABC sitcom, although she later posted a longer explanation. The show was picked up for a sixth season.

Burke, speaking at the Disney press upfronts event, said: “There’s been no thought to recasting Constance. We love what she does on the show. I did actually know that Constance had another opportunity had Fresh Off The Boat not gone forward she would have pursued. But we never really considered not bringing back Fresh Off The Boat, it was just too strong. I’m going to choose to believe Constance’s most recent communication about the show that she’s happy to return and the cast and crew is happy to have her back.”

On May 10, Wu tweeted that she was “so upset right now that I’m literally crying” following the renewal. She subsequently said that she had been misunderstood and was upset that the renewal meant that she had to give up another project. Her twitter tirade came shortly after the ABC renewal was announced.

Wu plays the mother, Jessica, on Fresh Off the Boat, created by Nahnatchka Khan and based on the memoir by Eddie Huang. The series follows the Huang family — Mom, Dad, three young brothers and their Mandarin-speaking grandma — who move from Washington, D.C.’s Chinatown to Orlando in the mid-1990s.