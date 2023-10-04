60+ horrifying Halloween movies to watch for free on Tubi

Halloween is the season for frights and fun, complete with costumes, candy and of course, scary movies! Tubi stands out for its massive library of free films. Below is a list of the 66 best Halloween movies you can watch right now on Tubi for free. Check out the full ‘ Terror on Tubi ’ library to celebrate Halloween all month long.

Casper (1995)

"Casper" is a 1995 American fantasy comedy film directed by Brad Silberling. Based on the Harvey Comics cartoon character Casper the Friendly Ghost, the film stars Christina Ricci, Bill Pullman and Cathy Moriarty and features the voice of Malachi Pearson as the titular ghost Casper.

The film follows young Kat Harvey (Ricci), who moves with her father (Pullman) to an old mansion haunted by Casper and his three troublemaking uncles known as the Ghostly Trio. After befriending Casper, Kat works to help the friendly ghost come back to life to make a connection with her father, a ghost therapist.

The Little Vampire (2000)

"The Little Vampire" is a 2000 fantasy comedy film directed by Uli Edel and starring Jonathan Lipnicki, Richard E. Grant and Jim Carter. Based on the children's book series of the same name, the film follows Tony (Lipnicki), a young boy who befriends a vampire family, including patriarch Rudolf (Grant), who inhabit a haunted house. With the help of his new vampire pals, Tony attempts to save the vampire clan from a ruthless vampire hunter named Rookery (Carter).

The Little Vampire mixes lighthearted comedy and spooky fun as Tony and the vampires forge an unlikely friendship. With a vibrant visual style and a stellar cast including Lipnicki charms as the lead, "The Little Vampire" offers a family-friendly Halloween treat with just the right amount of scares and laughs.

Twilight (2008)

"Twilight" is a 2008 romantic fantasy film directed by Catherine Hardwicke. It is based on the 2005 novel of the same name by Stephenie Meyer.

The film stars Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan, a teenager who moves to Forks, Washington, and finds her life drastically changed when she falls in love with Edward Cullen, a vampire played by Robert Pattinson. Edward and his family live a reclusive lifestyle in Forks, attempting to blend into human society.

Edward finds Bella's scent especially appealing but tries to keep his distance for her safety as he struggles with his vampiric nature. They fall in love, but Edward's vampire family warns that the relationship could end badly. "Twilight" has become a major franchise with subsequent films exploring the complex relationship between Bella and Edward within the world of vampires and werewolves.

Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

"Twilight: New Moon" is the second installment in the "Twilight Saga" film series, directed by Chris Weitz. Based on Stephenie Meyer's novel of the same name, the film sees Bella Swan struggling with feelings of loss and loneliness after Edward Cullen and his family leave the town of Forks, Washington.

In the film, Bella is celebrating her 18th birthday with friends when she suffers a paper cut. Seeing Bella's blood triggers Edward's "brother" Jasper to nearly attack her. To keep Bella safe, Edward ends his relationship with her and leaves town with his family.

A depressed Bella finds new friends in Jacob Black and the rest of the Quileute tribe. However, Jacob must battle mysterious dangers that threaten his tribe and Bella.

The film stars Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan, Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen and Taylor Lautner as Jacob Black. Other key roles include Ashley Greene as Alice Cullen, Kellan Lutz as Emmett Cullen, Nikki Reed as Rosalie Hale and Peter Facinelli as Dr. Carlisle Cullen.

Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

"Twilight: Eclipse" is a 2010 romantic fantasy film directed by David Slade. It is the third installment in the "Twilight Saga" film series, based on the novel by Stephenie Meyer.

The film stars Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan, a teenage girl in a love triangle with vampire Edward Cullen and werewolf Jacob Black. Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner reprise their roles as Edward and Jacob.

In Eclipse, Bella must decide between her love for Edward and her complicated friendship with Jacob. Meanwhile, the vampire world is threatened by a new villain named Victoria who seeks revenge for the death of her mate James.

The Cullen family and other allies work to keep Bella safe while preparing for an inevitable violent confrontation between vampires and werewolves. The film was again a major box office success that continued the popularity of the Twilight franchise among audiences.

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

"Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1" is a romantic fantasy film directed by Bill Condon and based on the novel "Breaking Dawn" by Stephenie Meyer. It is the fourth installment in The "Twilight Saga" film series.

The film stars Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan, a young woman who marries vampire Edward Cullen, played by Robert Pattinson. Soon after their marriage and honeymoon, Bella discovers that she is pregnant. Since vampires cannot procreate, the fetus grows unusually quickly and puts Bella's life at risk.

The film also stars Taylor Lautner as Jacob Black, a friend of Bella's who is a shape-shifting werewolf. Much of the plot focuses on Bella's pregnancy and the efforts of Edward, Jacob and their allies to save Bella's life and deliver her mysterious half-human, half-vampire child.

The film was a major box office success but received mixed reviews from critics. It co-stars such notable actors as Elizabeth Reaser, Peter Facinelli, Ashley Greene, Kellan Lutz, Nikki Reed and Jackson Rathbone.

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

"Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2" is an American romantic fantasy film directed by Bill Condon and based on the novel "Breaking Dawn" by Stephenie Meyer. It is the fifth and final installment in the "Twilight Saga" film series.

The film stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner, reprising their roles as Bella Swan, Edward Cullen and Jacob Black. After their marriage and honeymoon in the previous film, Bella and Edward begin their new life as immortal vampires with their daughter Renesmee. Their happiness is soon threatened by unwanted visitors who stir up trouble and place the Cullens in danger.

The Cullens gather allies around the world to do battle against an overwhelming rival clan that wishes to destroy Renesmee. The film explores themes of love, family and the fight to protect those closest to you, no matter what obstacles may come. It concludes the tale of Bella and Edward's epic romance and supernatural struggles.

Pulse (2001)

"Pulse" is a Japanese horror film directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa and starring Kumiko Aso and Koyuki. The film follows two college students who are haunted by ghosts that are invading the world of the living through the internet and computers. Strange suicides begin spreading throughout the population after the ghosts recruit the living to join them in their deathly realm.

With a bleak, ominous atmosphere, "Pulse" employs haunting cinematography and a foreboding sense of dread as the ghostly disturbances spread like a virus. The film explores themes of isolation and detachment in the technology age. Kurosawa's unique blend of psychological horror, apocalyptic sci-fi and ghost story make "Pulse" a landmark Japanese horror film that gave rise to similar subgenre movies in the early 2000s.

Malignant (2021)

Malignant is an American horror thriller directed by James Wan and starring Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young and Michole Briana White. Wallis stars as Madison Mitchell, a woman paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders. When the gruesome killings turn out to be at the hands of her childhood imaginary friend Gabriel, she realizes that he is her parasitic twin, who has resurfaced with murderous tendencies.

Malignant mixes Wan's signature jump scares and horror violence with a wild original story and surprising plot twists. The film pairs horror with a heightened, campy style and over-the-top gore effects as Madison and her sister Sydney (Hasson) try to stop Gabriel's killing spree. Known for the "Conjuring" universe and "Saw" franchises, Wan brings his horror credentials to craft an intensely frightening and bizarre elevated slasher.

The Wolfman (2010)

"The Wolfman" is a horror film directed by Joe Johnston and starring Benicio del Toro, Anthony Hopkins, Emily Blunt and Hugo Weaving. Del Toro stars as Lawrence Talbot, an actor who returns to his ancestral home in Blackmoor after his brother goes missing. There, he is bitten by a werewolf and becomes cursed to transform into a bloodthirsty wolf monster during full moons.

With the help of his estranged father, Sir John Talbot (Hopkins), Lawrence seeks to uncover the truth behind the curse while grappling with his monstrous alter ego. The film's hallmarks are its classic Gothic setting, grim atmosphere and impressive makeup effects that bring the werewolf to a snarling, vicious life. "The Wolfman" harks back to the original 1941 "The Wolf Man" film as a tragic tale of a man battling the beast within.

Victor Frankenstein (2015)

"Victor Frankenstein" is a horror drama directed by Paul McGuigan and starring James McAvoy as Victor Frankenstein and Daniel Radcliffe as his assistant Igor. The film is a unique, fictionalized take on Mary Shelley's classic "Frankenstein" novel, told from Igor's perspective.

It follows the brilliant but eccentric young scientist Frankenstein as he conducts dangerous experiments to create life through science and technology. With Igor's help, he stitches together a human body from cadavers and uses electricity to shock it to life. But they soon find that their unorthodox creation has a mind of its own.

Darkly twisted and action-packed, Victor Frankenstein presents a stylish Gothic vision of the Frankenstein legend, exploring the dangers of pursuing forbidden knowledge at all costs.

Van Helsing (2004)

Van Helsing is an action-horror film written and directed by Stephen Sommers. It stars Hugh Jackman as Gabriel Van Helsing, a legendary monster hunter who battles classic creatures like Count Dracula, Frankenstein's monster and werewolves. The film also stars Kate Beckinsale as Anna Valerious, a Transylvanian princess who aids Van Helsing.

In a Gothic, steampunk-inspired setting, Van Helsing employs his arsenal of weapons as he and Anna confront the villainous Count Dracula (Richard Roxburgh) and his vampiric brood. With high-octane action sequences and visual effects bringing the monsters to life, Van Helsing evokes classic Universal monster movies with an adventurous tone. The film mixes Gothic horror, dark fantasy, and exaggerated spectacle for a fun take on the icons of classic horror cinema.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)

"Scary Stories to Tell In the Dark" is a 2019 horror film directed by André Øvredal, based on the children's book series. A group of teens in 1968 investigate scary deaths in their town and a mysterious book that seems to cause the stories written in it to come true. Starring Zoe Colletti and Michael Garza, the film pays homage to 1980s teen horrors and was well-received for its creepy atmosphere and adaptation of the book's stories.

The Nun (2018)

"The Nun" is a supernatural horror film directed by Corin Hardy and written by Gary Dauberman. It is a spin-off of the "Conjuring" film series and stars Taissa Farmiga, Demián Bichir, Jonas Bloquet and Bonnie Aarons as the demonic nun Valak.

Set in 1952 Romania, the film follows a Catholic priest named Father Burke (Bichir) and a young nun in training, Sister Irene (Farmiga), who are sent to investigate the mysterious suicide of a nun at the Cârța Monastery, where they encounter the terrifying Valak, a malevolent force haunting the abbey's Gothic corridors.

Filled with an ominous atmosphere and jump scares, "The Nun" employs a gloomy, shadowy visual style to bring the sinister Valak to frightening life. With connections to the wider "Conjuring" universe, this origin story unveils the demon nun's unspeakable evil as Father Burke and Sister Irene attempt to stop her from wreaking havoc in the abbey and beyond.

Saw (2004)

"Saw" is a psychological horror film directed by James Wan and starring Cary Elwes, Danny Glover, Monica Potter, Michael Emerson and Tobin Bell as the notorious Jigsaw killer. The low-budget indie film follows two men chained up in a dingy bathroom who must play Jigsaw’s sadistic games to escape.

With its gritty, grotesque style and the moral message about appreciating life, "Saw" sparked a high-grossing, long-running horror franchise, but it was this first terrifying installment that introduced the world to Jigsaw and his brand of psychological torture.

Saw II (2005)

"Saw II" is the 2005 horror thriller sequel to "Saw," directed by Darren Lynn Bousman. It brings back Tobin Bell as the notorious Jigsaw killer, who traps a group of people in a booby-trapped shelter and forces them to play a game of survival.

The film stars Donnie Wahlberg as Detective Eric Matthews, who must watch the group on closed-circuit TV as they try to find antidotes to the nerve gas slowly poisoning them. The ensemble cast includes Shawnee Smith, Erik Knudsen, Franky G, Glenn Plummer, Beverley Mitchell and Dina Meyer.

Full of gritty intensity and macabre ideas, "Saw II" builds on the original with more elaborate traps and puzzles, as well as new insight into Jigsaw's philosophy. As the victims race against time, they unravel interconnectivity and hidden secrets twisting the game's stakes even higher. "Saw II" takes the franchise's brutality and complex storytelling to new heights.

Saw III (2006)

"Saw III" is the third installment in the popular "Saw" horror film series. Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, it features Tobin Bell returning as the mastermind Jigsaw killer. The film stars Shawnee Smith as Amanda, Jigsaw's apprentice, and Angus Macfadyen as Jeff, a man obsessed with punishing those who are responsible for his son's death.

Jigsaw abducts Jeff and puts him through a series of symbolic tests, while also ordering Amanda to keep him alive. Meanwhile, the bedridden Jigsaw himself is kept alive by Dr. Lynn Denlon (Bahar Soomekh), who is also put to the test. "Saw III" further explores Jigsaw's character and morals through flashbacks.

With more intricate traps and grisly violence raising the stakes, Jigsaw's twisted logic is taken to new heights in this tense thriller. "Saw III" brings back the franchise's edge-of-your-seat tension blended with dark themes of vengeance and atonement.

Saw IV (2007)

"Saw IV" is the fourth installment in the "Saw" horror film franchise, directed by Darren Lynn Bousman. Tobin Bell returns as Jigsaw, though the film focuses on Detective Mark Hoffman, played by Costas Mandylor. Hoffman is revealed to be Jigsaw's secret apprentice, carrying on his work after his death.

The film also stars Scott Patterson as FBI agent Peter Strahm, who is determined to stop Hoffman and crack the Jigsaw case once and for all. Strahm soon finds himself caught in one of Hoffman's brutal traps.

Meanwhile, the film reveals more of Jigsaw's backstory through flashbacks featuring Betsy Russell as his ex-wife Jill. "Saw IV" builds on the lore and intricacy of the fictional killer's twisted world, upping the stakes for Strahm as he plays Hoffman's sadistic game. The memorable traps and puzzling storyline satisfy fans while intensifying the cat-and-mouse chess match between Hoffman and Strahm.

Saw V (2008)

"Saw V" is the fifth installment in the Saw franchise directed by David Hackl. It continues the story of Hoffman's secret life as Jigsaw's apprentice. Tobin Bell returns in flashbacks as John Kramer (Jigsaw), the mastermind behind the elaborate death traps.

The film stars Scott Patterson as Agent Strahm, the sole survivor determined to prove that Hoffman is Jigsaw's successor. Costas Mandylor also returns as Hoffman, working to conceal his identity while putting five victims through a gruesome contest. Betsy Russell is back as Jill Tuck.

Filled with the series' signature shocking twists and grisly traps, "Saw V" adds layers to the complex timeline while ratcheting up the deadly rivalry between Strahm and Hoffman.

More intricate than ever, "Saw V" challenges audiences to piece together the puzzle and spot connections to previous films. The competitive game and unsettling violence cement its status as one of the most twisted, intense entries in the "Saw" series.

Saw VI (2009)

"Saw VI" is the sixth installment in the "Saw" horror franchise, directed by Kevin Greutert. Tobin Bell returns as Jigsaw, the mastermind behind the sadistic traps, along with Costas Mandylor as his protégé Mark Hoffman. The film also stars Peter Outerbridge as William, a predatory insurance executive put through a series of tests themed around his cold-hearted business practices.

Jigsaw forces William to weigh the lives of his employees against his own in a sick game of sacrifice for the good of the company. Meanwhile, FBI agent Erickson (Mark Rolston) hunts Hoffman as Jigsaw's brutal legacy lives on. Horror veteran Betsy Russell is back as Jill Tuck.

Grislier and twisted than ever, "Saw VI" boasts inventive traps and rotting set pieces to viscerally bring Jigsaw's tests to life. The addition of a new central villain in William and complex moral dilemmas raises the stakes. "Saw VI" keeps the franchise bloody and captivating for hardcore fans.

Saw 3D: The Final Chapter (2010)

Saw: The Final Chapter

"Saw: The Final Chapter," also known as "Saw 3D," is the seventh and final installment in the "Saw" horror film series directed by Kevin Greutert. It stars Tobin Bell as Jigsaw, Costas Mandylor as Mark Hoffman and Cary Elwes returning as Dr. Gordon from the first "Saw" film.

The story picks up with Hoffman continuing Jigsaw's twisted legacy and being hunted by FBI agent Erickson (Mark Rolston). Meanwhile, Bobby Dagen (Sean Patrick Flanery) claims to be a Jigsaw survivor but is put through a series of tests forcing him to come clean.

"Saw: The Final Chapter" unleashes more intricately gruesome traps while twisting back to the franchise's roots. Filled with flashbacks and cameos, it culminates in a bloody finale centered on Dr. Gordon that aims to tie up loose ends and close out the series. With more 3D effects and gore than ever, "Saw 3D" takes the series’ traps, surprises and tension to the next level.

House at the End of the Street (2012)

"House at the End of the Street" is a psychological horror thriller directed by Mark Tonderai and starring Jennifer Lawrence. Lawrence plays Elissa, a teenage girl who moves with her mother (Elisabeth Shue) into a new home next to a house in which a gruesome double murder took place years earlier.

Against her mother's wishes, Elissa befriends the home's sole survivor, Ryan (Max Thieriot), who seems to be keeping dark secrets about what happened to his family. As their relationship intensifies, the disturbing truth about Ryan starts to emerge, putting Elissa and her family at great risk.

With an emphasis on mystery and suspense, "House at the End of the Street" builds palpable tension while showcasing Lawrence's acting talents. The film's twists and turns culminate in a shocking conclusion that reveals the full, frightening secrets of the house next door.

28 Weeks Later (2007)

"28 Weeks Later" is a post-apocalyptic horror thriller directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. It is the sequel to Danny Boyle's "28 Days Later." The film stars Robert Carlyle as Don, a survivor of the original deadly virus outbreak in London. After the infected are finally cleared out, Don and others resettle in London, only for the virus to once again run rampant.

The cast also includes Rose Byrne as Don's wife, Scarlet, Imogen Poots and Mackintosh Muggleton as his children, Tammy and Andy, and Jeremy Renner as Doyle, a U.S. Army sergeant. The infected return more viciously than before, forcing the kids to flee the city's horrific violence and destruction.

Employing quick editing, thrilling chase scenes and zombie-like infected, 28 Weeks Later raises the stakes of the original with high-adrenaline action and scares. The film provides a grim but captivating vision of societal collapse and the loss of humanity amid pure survival horror.

The Grudge 2 (2006)

"The Grudge 2" is the sequel to the 2004 American supernatural horror film "The Grudge." Directed by Takashi Shimizu, it brings back the vengeful ghost story set in Tokyo while expanding the narrative to Los Angeles.

Aubrey Davis (Amber Tamblyn) is the sister of one of the victims of the cursed house in Tokyo. She travels to Japan after her family is afflicted by the Grudge's haunting spirits, only to encounter the horrors herself. The cast also includes Sarah Michelle Gellar reprising her role briefly, along with Arielle Kebbel, Jennifer Beals, Teresa Palmer and Misako Uno.

Expanding on the creepy atmosphere and hair-raising scares of the first film, "The Grudge 2" employs disturbing images and jump scares as the terrifying ghosts spread their supernatural curse. Director Takashi Shimizu once again delivers a frightening ghost story that leaves viewers on the edge of their seats.

Fright Night (2011)

"Fright Night" is a horror comedy directed by Craig Gillespie. It serves as a remake of the 1985 film, starring Anton Yelchin as Charley Brewster, a high school student who becomes convinced that his neighbor Jerry (Colin Farrell) is a vampire.

After getting no help from Las Vegas magician or vampire expert Peter Vincent (David Tennant), Charley takes matters into his own hands to try and defeat Jerry with the help of his girlfriend Amy (Imogen Poots).

With scenes of vampire stalking, combating vampire lore and Jerry’s fierce transformations, the remake pays homage to the campy thrills of the original. The updated "Fright Night" features dark cinematography and intense action while maintaining the comedic tone. With its jump scares and Farrell’s sinister but charismatic take on Jerry, the remake brings new energy to the vampire-hunting cult classic.

The Last House on the Left (2009)

"The Last House on the Left" is a 2009 horror thriller directed by Dennis Iliadis. It is a remake of the controversial 1972 exploitation film of the same name. The film stars Tony Goldwyn and Monica Potter as John and Emma Collingwood, parents seeking vengeance after their teenage daughter Mari (Sara Paxton) is brutally attacked by a group of psychopathic convicts.

The Collingwoods unwittingly provide shelter to the convicts led by Krug (Garret Dillahunt) at their idyllic lake house, only to learn that they were responsible for Mari's assault. What follows is a tense and violent confrontation as the parents fight back against the convicts.

With unflinching brutality and raw terror, "The Last House on the Left" remake brings shocking intensity while capturing the original's themes of revenge. Iliadis' direction and the cast's performances update the horror cult classic for modern audiences.

Don't Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)

"Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark" is a horror film directed by Troy Nixey and produced by Guillermo del Toro. It stars Katie Holmes and Guy Pearce as a couple who move into a 19th-century Rhode Island mansion and discover frightening creatures lurking in the basement.

Young daughter Sally (Bailee Madison) is the first to encounter the sinister small humanoid creatures, warning the adults of the threat. They don't believe her until the dangerous creatures, who want to claim Sally as their own, make their presence known.

With a chilling, Gothic atmosphere and creepy monster effects, "Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark" taps into childhood fears with its storybook-style horrors coming to life. Del Toro's influence brings stylish grim fantasy elements to the haunting remake of the 1973 TV film of the same name.

Arachnophobia (1990)

"Arachnophobia" is a 1990 horror comedy directed by Frank Marshall and starring Jeff Daniels. Daniels plays Dr. Ross Jennings, who moves his family to a small California town only to discover that it is infested with deadly spiders. The spiders begin hunting and killing the town's residents one by one.

Jennings teams up with exterminator Delbert McClintock (John Goodman) to try and wipe out the spiders and locate their nest. The film's creepy crawly thrills come from the varying breeds of spiders, like the aggressive General and the massive queen spider.

With spine-tingling spider attacks and a dose of humor, Arachnophobia plays on universal fears of spiders and insects. The film's clever use of suspense and blending of horror with comic moments make it a creepy, yet fun, thriller. Its popularity spawned a short-lived TV series adaptation in the early 1990s.

The Devil's Backbone (2001)

"The Devil's Backbone" is a Spanish-Mexican gothic horror film directed by Guillermo del Toro. It is set during the final year of the Spanish Civil War in 1939. The film follows 10-year-old Carlos (Fernando Tielve) after he is left at an isolated orphanage. He encounters the ghost of a murdered boy named Santi, who haunts the orphanage.

Carlos befriends fellow orphan Jaime (Íñigo Garcés) and soon attempts to uncover the dark secrets surrounding Santi's death. Meanwhile, the orphanage is under threat from Franco's approaching forces. The film stars Federico Luppi, Marisa Paredes, and Eduardo Noriega as the enigmatic caretakers of the orphanage.

Filled with vivid spookiness and visual artistry, "The Devil's Backbone" mixes gothic ghost stories, drama and war films. Del Toro brings emotional depth to this supernatural tale set against the backdrop of war.

The Frighteners (1996)

"The Frighteners" is a horror comedy directed by Peter Jackson and stars Michael J. Fox as Frank Bannister, a psychic medium who can see ghosts and uses them to fraudulently haunt houses for profit. But when a sinister spirit starts killing people in his town, Frank uses his real powers to investigate the supernatural murders. With the help of the ghostly trio Cyrus (Chi McBride), Stuart (Jim Fyfe) and the Judge (John Astin), as well as a doctor named Lucy (Trini Alvarado), Frank races to stop the terrifying supernatural killer.

"The Frighteners" mixes humor, special effects and genuine scares as Frank taps into eerie ghostly powers in this fantasy horror. With Jackson's skilled direction and Fox's humorous lead performance, The Frighteners puts a distinctive twist on the supernatural thriller.

House on Haunted Hill (1999)

"House on Haunted Hill" is a 1999 horror film directed by William Malone and starring Geoffrey Rush as eccentric millionaire Steven Price. Price holds a party for five guests at a reportedly haunted mansion, offering $1 million to anyone who can survive the night.

The ensemble cast includes Famke Janssen, Taye Diggs, Ali Larter and Jeffrey Combs as the guests who must endure the house's bloody secrets and ghostly inhabitants. The mansion's dangerous threats and puzzles force the guests to struggle to survive and uncover Price's motives.

With plenty of chills, special effects and gore, "House on Haunted Hill" employs a creepy atmosphere and stylish visuals to bring the famous 1959 original into a new era. The film delivers shocking scares in a setting defined by locked rooms, moving floors and deadly spirits who prevent anyone from leaving alive. It is a successful horror remake that captures the classic haunted house thriller.

Oculus (2013)

"Oculus" is a supernatural psychological horror film directed by Mike Flanagan and stars Karen Gillan and Brenton Thwaites. It follows adult siblings Kaylie and Tim who try to destroy an antique mirror, which they believe is cursed and responsible for the death of their parents.

Kaylie sets up an elaborate system rigged with cameras to document the mirror's evil as she and Tim experience its sinister supernatural effects that warp reality and their sanity. Their efforts reveal the mirror's dark history and its true malevolent powers.

With mind-bending twists centered around perception and truth, Oculus delivers chilling scares and suspense. Flanagan's direction and the lead actors' performances immerse viewers in the disorienting, nightmare-like horror inflicted by the sinister mirror. The film became a sleeper hit for its original premise and clever turns on the haunted object thriller.

Resident Evil: Vendetta (2017)

"Resident Evil: Vendetta" is a 3D animated sci-fi action horror film directed by Takanori Tsujimoto and based on the popular Resident Evil video game franchise. It features fan-favorite characters Chris Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy teaming up to stop the villainous death merchant Glenn Arias from unleashing a zombie virus in a major city.

Redfield is reprised by voice actor Kevin Dorman, while Leon is voiced by Matthew Mercer. The film also features Rebecca Chambers from the games. With stunning computer animation and fast-paced action sequences, "Resident Evil: Vendetta" brings the video game's over-the-top zombie outbreaks and bio-weapons to life.

It continues the franchise's tradition of combining sci-fi, military action and survival horror imagery punctuated by hordes of the undead. Vendetta provides a thrilling animated entry to the Resident Evil universe for gamers and fans.

Evil Dead 2 (1987)

"Evil Dead 2" is the horror comedy sequel directed by Sam Raimi and starring Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams. After being attacked by demons in a cabin in the woods, Ash finds himself as the lone survivor fighting off an army of the evil dead corpses, who are hellbent on possessing him. Campbell delivers an iconic performance that mixes hilarious physical comedy with intense, over-the-top blood and gore. Loaded with inventive camerawork, rapid-fire editing and gruesome effects, "Evil Dead 2" amps up the terror and dark humor that made the original a cult classic.

Raimi's gonzo filmmaking style and Campbell's dimwitted, yet deadpan, Ash make "Evil Dead 2" a gory, riotous ride that horror and comedy fans alike won't want to miss. Often cited as one of the greatest horror sequels ever made, "Evil Dead 2" is a feverish, macabre tribute to the excess and surrealism of 1980s horror.

They Live (1988)

"They Live" is a sci-fi horror film written and directed by John Carpenter. It stars Roddy Piper as John Nada, a homeless man who discovers a pair of sunglasses that reveal the world is being controlled by aliens concealing their appearance and subliminal messages. The film co-stars Keith David as Frank Armitage, who joins Nada in the fight against the aliens.

After discovering the aliens' global conspiracy, Nada sets out to stop them, leading to a memorable fistfight scene with Frank as he tries convincing him to wear the sunglasses. With themes of rampant consumerism, corruption and class divide, "They Live" is considered one of Carpenter's most politically subversive films.

It combines sci-fi, horror and action with social commentary on the elite class and Reagan-era politics. "They Live" has become a cult classic for its dry humor, over-the-top B-movie effects and Piper’s charismatic lead performance.

Terrifier (2016)

"Terrifier" is a 2016 American slasher film directed by Damien Leone. It stars David Howard Thornton as Art the Clown, who terrorizes three women on Halloween night. The film also stars Jenna Kanell, Catherine Corcoran and Samantha Scaffidi.

Terrifier follows the women as they become the targets of Art the Clown's increasingly gruesome murders throughout one night. Art stalks and torments the women across the city, brutally and sadistically killing anyone who crosses his path. With its extreme gore and violence, "Terrifier" pays homage to classic 80s slasher films while introducing a new horror icon in Art the Clown. Leone's directing and Thornton's performance as the creepy, crazed clown have earned praise from horror fans looking for an intensely bloody throwback slasher flick.

Children of the Corn (1984)

"Children of the Corn" is a supernatural horror film based on the Stephen King short story. It was directed by Fritz Kiersch and stars Peter Horton and Linda Hamilton as Burt and Vicky, a couple driving through Nebraska who encounter a dangerous cult of children in a remote town.

The children, led by child preacher Isaac (John Franklin), worship a demonic entity known as "He Who Walks Behind the Rows" and ritually sacrifice all adults in the town. Burt and Vicky struggle to escape the murderous children while they also bicker over their failing marriage.

With its frightening villainous child performances, ominous cornfield setting and themes of cult mentality, the low-budget film has become a cult classic. "Children of the Corn" distills Stephen King's twisted story into an alarming horror vision of deadly Midwestern religious mania and children gone mad.

Children of the Corn: Genesis (2011)

"Children of the Corn: Genesis" is a 2011 supernatural horror film directed by Joel Soisson. It stars Kelsey Grammer, Linda Hamilton and Dominic Burgess. The film is a reboot of the "Children of the Corn" series and serves as a prequel, taking place 30 years before the 1984 original. It follows a young boy named Nathan, who is evacuated from a mysterious cult called "He Who Walks Behind the Rows."

When the aircraft transporting him crashes in a cornfield, Nathan must escape the cornfields and survive the deadly children attempting to continue their sinister rituals. The film explores the chilling origins of the murderous child cult and their strange control over the isolated rural town.

Children of the Corn: Runaway (2018)

"Children of the Corn: Runaway" is a supernatural horror film directed by John Gulager and serves as a standalone sequel to the "Children of the Corn" franchise. It stars Marci Miller as Ruth, a pregnant woman who flees to her inherited farm after leaving an abusive relationship. At the rural Oklahoma property, she discovers a dangerous cult of children who ritually sacrifice adults to a demonic entity known as "He Who Walks Behind the Rows."

The child cult is led by Aaron (Jake Ryan Scott), who becomes intent on claiming Ruth's unborn baby as an offering. As strange occurrences begin, Ruth fights to escape the farmland and save her child from the sinister children.

As a new iteration of the Stephen King story, "Children of the Corn: Runaway" features the franchise's classic themes of an isolationist killer kid cult bringing bloody sacrifices to their cornfield deity. With disturbing visuals and Miller's committed performance, the sequel injects the familiar horror premise with fresh blood.

Hellraiser (1987)

"Hellraiser" is a spine-chilling horror film directed by Clive Barker. The movie revolves around an iconic puzzle box that unleashes the sadistic Cenobites. With a unique blend of S&M aesthetics and Catholic theology, the puzzle box becomes more than just a prop, but a character in itself, setting the chilling tone for the narrative.

At the apex of the Cenobite hierarchy is Pinhead, portrayed by an incredible cast. Pinhead, played by Doug Bradley, captivates audiences with his strategic mind and stoic demeanor. As the film delves into Pinhead's origins, we witness the transition of the British soldier Elliot Spencer into the lead Cenobite, showcasing Barker's talent for creating complex characters. Pinhead becomes a figure of authority, symbolizing the intertwining of pain and pleasure.

Throughout the sequels, the puzzle box and Pinhead's menacing presence remain constant, reminding us of Barker's inspirations and the power of the macabre. Whether you're a seasoned horror fan or a newbie, "Hellraiser" offers a gripping blend of terror and intrigue that will immerse you in its horrific, yet captivating, universe.

Hellraiser: Revelations (2011)

"Hellraiser: Revelations" is a 2011 Am erican science fiction horror film directed by Victor Garcia. It serves as a direct sequel to "Hellraiser" and "Hellbound: Hellraiser II," ignoring the subsequent films in the "Hellraiser" series.

The film stars Stephan Smith Collins as Steve, who is struggling with his brother's mysterious disappearance. In his efforts to uncover the truth, Steve inadvertently summons the Cenobites, a group of sadomasochistic extradimensional beings led by Pinhead.

Other starring cast members include Daniel Carter as Detective Jones, who aids Steve in his investigation, and Paula Mashoma as Nina, one of the Cenobites who seeks to lure Steve into their realm.

The low-budget film received largely negative reviews and was criticized for its poor CGI effects and lack of scare scenes and for not advancing the storyline of the "Hellraiser" franchise in a meaningful way. It was a box office bomb and is considered one of the weakest entries in the long-running series.

Hellraiser: Judgment (2018)

"Hellraiser: Judgment" is a 2018 supernatural horror film directed by Gary J. Tunnicliffe. It stars Damon Carney as Detective Cruise and Randy Wayne as David Carter.

The plot follows Detective Cruise as he begins an investigation into a series of gruesome murders that bear the hallmarks of an old case. His search for the truth leads him to confront the dark history of David Carter and unlock a new chapter in the Clive Barker-created "Hellraiser" mythology.

The film co-stars Helen Whitaker as Sister Joanne and Paul Gillespie as Father Timothy. It is the tenth installment in the "Hellraiser" franchise. "Hellraiser: Judgment" takes the story in a new direction with an investigation-centered narrative while still featuring the iconic Cenobites from the "Hellraiser" universe.

Hannibal Rising (2007)

"Hannibal Rising" is a 2007 thriller film directed by Peter Webber. It stars Gaspard Ulliel as a young Hannibal Lecter before he becomes the notorious serial killer.

In the film, young Hannibal seeks revenge on the leaders of a Lithuanian fascist group who killed his family during World War II. As a result of the trauma of witnessing this event, Hannibal starts developing his taste for human flesh.

Other cast members include Rhys Ifans, who plays Inspector Popil, one of the law enforcement officers hunting Hannibal. Gong Li portrays Lady Murasaki, Hannibal's aunt, who takes him in after his family is killed.

The film follows Hannibal from his childhood in Lithuania to his studies in France, where he hones his skills and begins exhibiting the characteristics that will shape him into the merciless criminal Dr. Lecter who is known and feared in Thomas Harris' classic novels.

Bride of Chucky (1998)

"Bride of Chucky" is a 1998 American dark comedy slasher film directed by Ronny Yu. It stars Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany, a girlfriend character created to be a match for killer doll Chucky, voiced again by Brad Dourif.

In the film, the murderer Charles Lee Ray's spirit inhabits the "Good Guy" doll after being gunned down. He subsequently finds a way to transfer his soul into the body of film star Tiffany, played by Jennifer Tilly.

As the two dolls embark on a cross-country killing spree, they encounter various obstacles along the way while also developing a strange relationship together. Other starring cast members include Katherine Heigl and Nick Stabile.

The sequel was a box office success and received mixed reviews, with praise for its comedic moments but criticism for its graphic violent content. It helped revitalize the "Child's Play" franchise with a new compelling direction.

Child's Play 2 (1990)

"Child's Play 2" is a 1990 horror film directed by John Lafia. In the film, Andy Barclay is now living with his foster family, the Simms. Chucky returns from the grave seeking Andy, once again voiced by Brad Dourif.

Alex Vincent reprises his role as Andy Barclay. Other cast members include Jenny Agutter as Joanne Simms, Alexis Arquette as a friend of Joanne's and Gerritt Graham as a store clerk.

Still inhabiting the body of the "Good Guy" doll, Chucky sets out to possess Andy so he can transfer his soul once more. As Chucky eliminates those around Andy, the boy works to escape Chucky's murderous rampage and destroy the doll for good.

Picking up shortly after the events of the original, the sequel delivered more frights while expanding on the "Chucky" lore. It was well-received by fans and critics for its creepy atmosphere and intensity.

Child's Play 3 (1991)

"Child's Play 3" is a 1991 horror film directed by Jack Bender. Eight years after the events of the first two films, Andy Barclay is now a teenager living away from his mother at a military school.

Brad Dourif returns as the voice of the monstrous doll Chucky, while Justin Whalin stars as the older Andy Barclay. Other cast members include Perrey Reeves as Miss Kettlewell, the school's art teacher.

Still seeking to possess Andy, the relentless Chucky tracks him down at the military school. With few allies, Andy must outwit his maniacal pursuer to avoid becoming the next victim of the murderous doll's lethal rampage.

"Child's Play 3" delivers more suspense and scares as the now-teenage Andy faces off against his childhood terror one final time. The film serves as a conclusion to the initial trilogy in the popular slasher franchise.

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

"Jeepers Creepers 2" is a 2003 horror film directed by Victor Salva. It stars Ray Wise, Jonathan Breck and Doug Jones. The film follows a group of high school students who encounter The Creeper, a mysterious winged creature that appears every 23rd spring for 23 days to feed on human flesh and organs.

On a school bus returning from a basketball game, the students encounter The Creeper and must fight to survive as it picks them off one by one. The film explores themes of terror and escaping a ruthless predator.

Ray Wise plays the Trashman, a character who aids the students in their attempt to understand and escape the threatening Creeper. Overall, it's a thrilling supernatural horror movie directed by Victor Salva.

Halloween (2018)

"Halloween" (2018) is a slasher film directed by David Gordon Green and written by Green, Jeff Fradley and Danny McBride. It is the eleventh installment in the "Halloween" franchise and a direct sequel to the 1978 original "Halloween" film, bypassing the continuity of all previous sequels.

The film stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle reprising their roles as Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, with stuntman James Jude Courtney also portraying Myers. After 40 years, Laurie must face Michael Myers again as he returns to terrorize her and her family. Judy Greer and Andi Matichak co-star as Laurie's daughter and granddaughter, who find themselves also targeted by the masked killer.

Stephen King's It (1990)

"Stephen King's It" is a 1990 horror television miniseries directed by Tommy Lee Wallace and based on the Stephen King novel of the same name.

The story is about children in Derry, Maine, who are stalked and terrorized by a shape-shifting evil entity that exploits the fears and phobias of its victims, preferring to manifest itself as a clown called Pennywise.

The main child characters are Beverly, Bill, Richie, Stan, Eddie, Ben and Mike. As adults, they are played by John Ritter, Richard Masur, Annette O'Toole, Harry Anderson, Richard Thomas, Tim Reid and Dennis Christopher.

As children, the roles of "The Losers Club" are played by Richard Thomas, Jonathan Brandis, Seth Green, Brandon Crane, Marco Hofschneider and Adam Faraizl.

The film explores how the group of misfit children come together to overcome their fears and battle the mysterious monster that is terrorizing their town year after year.

Shark Bait (Tubi Original)

"Shark Bait" is a Tubi Original film directed by James Nunn. The movie features a cast including Holly Earl, Jack Trueman and Catherine Hannay.

It is a horror-thriller about a group of friends who steal jet skis and find themselves in a dangerous situation when they collide at sea. Struggling to find their way home with an injured friend, they also have to evade predators in the water who are hunting them.

Bone Tomahawk (2016)

"Bone Tomahawk" is a western horror film directed by S. Craig Zahler and starring Kurt Russell, Patrick Wilson, Matthew Fox and Richard Jenkins. Set in the 1890s, the film follows a sheriff (Russell), his deputy (Wilson), a gunslinger (Fox) and an old-timer (Jenkins) as they embark on a rescue mission to save a group of captives from a tribe of cannibalistic troglodytes.

With stunning cinematography of the Western landscape and gripping performances from its veteran cast, "Bone Tomahawk" is a gritty, tense and visceral revisionist western that combines frontier action with gruesome horror elements. Lauded for Zahler's unique directorial vision, the film provides an unflinching depiction of the Old West.

Sinister (2012)

"Sinister" is a chilling psychological horror film directed by Scott Derrickson. Starring Ethan Hawke, the movie takes you on a terrifying journey filled with unexpected plot twists and eerie symbolism.

The enigmatic 'ghoul' and unsettling drawings add to the pervasive atmosphere of dread. The dark characters, played by a talented cast, each with their secrets, contribute to the overall terror.

"Sinister" is a masterfully crafted film that delves deep into your psyche, questioning your senses of safety and belonging. With its clever use of cinematic techniques, including lighting, sound and angles, this movie will keep you on the edge of your seat and make you question everything you thought you knew.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

"The Texas Chain Saw Massacre," directed by Tobe Hooper, is a chilling horror film that takes terror to a whole new level. Starring Marilyn Burns, Gunnar Hansen and Edwin Neal, this movie delivers relentless tension and brutal imagery that will haunt you with nightmares.

Hooper's masterful filmmaking techniques keep you on edge throughout the entire film, utilizing daylight to evoke terror instead of the genre's traditional reliance on darkness. Inspired by the real-life killer Ed Gein, the horror becomes even more palpable and disturbing.

"The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" is a must-watch for horror enthusiasts, as it delves into the complexities of fear, both psychological and physical.

30 Days of Night: Dark Days (2010)

"30 Days of Night" is a gripping vampire horror film with a unique twist. Directed by David Slade, this thrilling movie features an outstanding cast including Josh Hartnett, Melissa George and Danny Huston.

Set in the chilling Alaskan winter, the film follows a group of survivors who must use their wits and courage to outlast a horde of relentless vampires. The combination of eerie nighttime cinematography and psychological horror elements creates an atmosphere of constant dread, immersing the audience in the characters' fear and desperation.

As the story unfolds, you'll find yourself rooting for the characters' survival and feeling a sense of belonging with this resilient group. "30 Days of Night" isn't just a vampire film, but also a powerful exploration of human resilience and survival under the most extreme circumstances.

Scariest Places in the World (2023)(Tubi Original)

"Scariest Places In The World" is a chilling docu-series on Tubi Original that will captivate fans of the paranormal. Each episode immerses you in ghostly encounters and paranormal activities associated with eerie landmarks.

Unearthing creepy lore and delving into the darkest corners of history, "Scariest Places" offers an analytical approach that enhances your understanding of the world's most haunted places. Join a global community of paranormal enthusiasts as detailed descriptions draw you into each haunting tale.

This essential watch for anyone interested in the unexplained provides an objective exploration of the supernatural. It's not just about the scares; it's about unraveling the deep-rooted history and chilling stories behind each haunting.

Wrinkles the Clown (2020)

"Wrinkles The Clown" is a spine-chilling horror film directed by Michael Beach Nichols. This hair-raising movie stars Wrinkles The Clown himself, bringing his terrifying presence to life on the screen.

Get ready to be captivated by the haunting performance of Wrinkles, as he sends shivers down your spine with his ghoulish mask and eerie demeanor. Brace yourself for a heart-pounding experience as this film taps into our deepest fears and takes you on a journey through the twisted world of the creepy clown trend.

Don't miss out on this bone-chilling portrayal of "Wrinkles The Clown," as it will leave you questioning the boundaries between reality and nightmares.

Hannibal (2013)(TV Series)

"Hannibal" is a captivating psychological thriller directed by Bryan Fuller. The series stars Mads Mikkelsen as the enigmatic and chilling Hannibal Lecter, alongside Hugh Dancy as Will Graham, a gifted FBI profiler.

This intense and mesmerizing series delves deep into Hannibal's psychology, offering a complex narrative that both intrigues and terrifies. Through each plot twist, viewers are drawn further into the mind of this enigmatic figure, grappling with the fascinating and chilling character of Hannibal Lecter.

The series employs cinematic techniques to enhance its intensity, utilizing deliberate use of color and lighting to create an eerie and captivating atmosphere. This visual feast complements the intricate plot and character development, pushing the boundaries of what's expected from a TV series.

The haunting and discordant soundtrack further enhances the viewing experience, with its melodies echoing the series' dark themes. The music itself feels like a character, adding another layer to the complex narrative.

"Hannibal" challenges viewers' perceptions, inviting them to engage with a world that's both terrifying and seductive. As fans delve deeper into the series and its rich storytelling, they can't help but feel a sense of belonging.

The Ninth Gate (2000)

"The Ninth Gate" is a captivating mystery thriller directed by Roman Polanski and starring Johnny Depp. This intriguing film takes you on a mesmerizing journey into the world of rare books and satanic themes.

Depp delivers a compelling performance as Dean Corso, an unscrupulous book dealer who finds himself entangled in a quest filled with hidden clues. As Corso delves deeper into the dark world of the occult, each gate he encounters symbolizes a descent into the unknown.

With its subtle weaving of satanic themes and a suspenseful narrative, "The Ninth Gate" is a must-watch for mystery enthusiasts. It will leave you on the edge of your seat, evoking a thrilling and unnerving sense of belonging.

House of 1000 Corpses (2003)

"House Of 1000 Corpses" is a spine-chilling horror film directed by Rob Zombie. This must-watch for Halloween enthusiasts combines Zombie's distinct style with unapologetic gore and twisted humor.

The film not only shocks audiences but also incorporates deep movie symbolism, showcasing Zombie's masterful storytelling. With meticulously crafted character development, including the unforgettable persona of Captain Spaulding, played brilliantly by the cast, this movie takes viewers on a terrifying and fascinating journey.

Through the use of cinematic techniques like color grading and shaky camera work, Zombie creates a disturbed atmosphere, fearlessly exploring the darker corners of the horror genre.

"House Of 1000 Corpses" is a testament to the progression of the horror genre, pushing boundaries while paying homage to classics. It's a film that embraces the thrill and shared fear of the unknown, making it an unforgettable Halloween experience.

Underworld: Evolution (2006)

"Underworld: Evolution" is a captivating horror-action film directed by Len Wiseman.

Starring Kate Beckinsale as the fierce and resilient protagonist Selene, the film takes you on a thrilling journey through the shifting power dynamics within the vampire and lycan societies. As Selene evolves from a death dealer to a powerful hybrid, her character development becomes a highlight of the movie.

The dark and moody lighting, along with fast-paced editing, intensifies the suspense and keeps you on the edge of your seat. The film's soundtrack, a blend of industrial rock and atmospheric scores, adds to its dark and eerie atmosphere.

With its seamless blend of action, horror and thought-provoking themes, "Underworld: Evolution" isn't just a film—it's an immersive experience that's sure to captivate you this Halloween.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)

"Underworld: Rise of the Lycans" is a thrilling prequel directed by Patrick Tatopoulos. This action-packed film delves into the ancient feud between aristocratic vampires and their former slaves, the Lycans.

As the story unfolds, viewers are immersed in a visually stunning world filled with captivating special effects that bring the supernatural species to life. The movie's haunting soundtrack perfectly complements the tense and dramatic atmosphere.

In addition to the impressive visuals, the film offers compelling character development, portraying the protagonists as individuals with their desires, fears and conflicts. With its use of cinematic symbolism, "Underworld: Rise of the Lycans" goes beyond jump scares and offers a thought-provoking exploration of power, freedom and identity.

Starring an exceptional cast including Rhona Mitra, Michael Sheen and Bill Nighy, this film is a must-watch for fans of the "Underworld" series.

Underworld: Awakening (2012)

"Underworld: Awakening" is an American supernatural action horror film directed by Måns Mårlind and Björn Stein. It is the fourth installment in the "Underworld" franchise, with Kate Beckinsale reprising her role as Selene, a vampire-werewolf hybrid who is hunted by humans in the new war between vampires and Lycans.

Selene escaped from a research facility that had been running experiments on her. Widowed from her past love Michael Corvin, she finds herself in a world where humans have discovered the existence of vampires and Lycans, leading to war. With help from others like her who are also fighting for their survival, Selene must protect a young girl who possesses a powerful secret if they have any hope of surviving and uncovering the truth behind the dangerous world they inhabit. The film also stars Stephen Rea, India Eisley, Theo James and Charles Dance.

Dead Silence (2007)

"Dead Silence" is a spine-chilling horror film directed by James Wan. The movie stars Ryan Kwanten as the main character who is embarking on a terrifying journey to solve a haunting mystery.

This gripping tale explores the eerie world of ventriloquist dummies, brought to life with masterful puppeteer techniques. The film immerses viewers in a creepy atmosphere, with every scene designed to send shivers down your spine. From the dimly lit attic to the unnerving stillness of the theater, the suspense is palpable, making you feel like a part of this chilling narrative.

The character development is enjoyable as the main character's emotional journey unfolds, keeping audiences captivated. The horror soundtracks add to the experience, perfectly complementing the story's twists and turns with their eerie melodies.

What sets "Dead Silence" apart from other horror movies is its unpredictable ending. Just when you think you have it all figured out, the film throws a curveball, keeping you on the edge of your seat until the very end.

Ma (2019)

"Ma" is a psychological horror film directed by Tate Taylor and starring Octavia Spencer, Juliette Lewis and Diana Silvers. The film tells the story of a group of teenagers who befriend a lonely woman named Sue Ann, played by Spencer, who allows them to party in her basement.

As the teens start to uncover Sue Ann's dark secrets, they find themselves trapped in a terrifying and twisted nightmare. With its unique plot, stellar performances and meticulously designed production costumes, "Ma" is a must-see film.

The movie delves into the concepts of fear and the unknown, exploring Halloween traditions in a way that will leave audiences both scared and questioning. The horror soundtrack adds to the suspense, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

"Ma" isn't just a horror film, it's a cinematic experience that will transport you into a thrilling and terrifying world. If you're looking for a Halloween movie that goes beyond cheap thrills and jump scares, "Ma" is the perfect choice.

The Last Exorcism (2010)

"The Last Exorcism" is a gripping psychological horror film directed by Daniel Stamm. The movie delves into the chilling world of demonic possession, going beyond the realms of 'Ma' to explore the terrifying concept of real-life possessions.

With its religious symbolism and found footage style, the film blurs the line between reality and fiction. Starring an exceptional cast including Patrick Fabian and Ashley Bell, the movie takes you on a disturbing journey into the depths of exorcism rituals, providing an intimate and raw experience that sets it apart from other horror films.

With elements of documentary-style storytelling, "The Last Exorcism" creates an authentic sense of realism, making you an active participant in the narrative. This thought-provoking and spine-tingling film challenges beliefs and leaves a lasting impression, making it a must-watch for horror enthusiasts.

Nosferatu (1922)

"Nosferatu" is a German expressionist horror film directed by F.W. Murnau. It is an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker's 1897 novel Dracula. The film stars Max Schreck as Count Orlok, a vampire who moves from Transylvania to the town of Wisborg.

In the film, Orlok preys on the town's inhabitants while settling in his new quarters. Thomas Hutter, a real estate agent, is sent to Orlok's castle in Transylvania. Upon arriving, he finds the ominous count, and his veil of mystery deepens. Hutter's wife, Ellen, begins experiencing premonitions of doom as Orlok travels on a ship to Wisborg.

The film is praised for its ominous atmosphere and is thought to be one of the earliest surviving vampire films. It helped popularize the notion of vampires preferring rats and other vermin as prey, being able to scale walls, and having an aversion to sunlight and garlic. "Nosferatu" is still regarded as a seminal work of early horror cinema.

