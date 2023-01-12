Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Stephen King 'sincerely' apologizes for joke about upstate New York during speakership battle

New York Rep. Marcus Molinaro tweeted, 'Hey, man… Utica is a great city'

Cortney O'Brien
By Cortney O'Brien | Fox News
close
Gen Z reacts to AOC, Stephen King lashing out at Musk’s Twitter verification fee Video

Gen Z reacts to AOC, Stephen King lashing out at Musk’s Twitter verification fee

University of Texas students sound off after public figures denounced Twitter's plan to charge a verification fee under its new owner, Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Horror author Stephen King has apologized for making a joke at upstate New York's expense. 

Amid the drama over Kevin McCarthy's speakership battle last week, King compared the speakership of the U.S. House of Representatives to a stay in Utica, New York. McCarthy needed a few days to win over 20 Republicans who initially did not support his speakership. He finally won the title last Friday in the 15th round of voting.

"(T)he Speakership is like that old joke: First prize is a week in Utica. Second prize is TWO weeks in Utica," King tweeted of the city in upstate New York last week. 

STEPHEN KING SET TO TESTIFY FOR GOVERNMENT IN TRIAL TO BLOCK MERGER OF PUBLISHING GRANTS

King felt the wrath of upstate New Yorkers - including some lawmakers - who may have agreed that the 15-round speakership battle was a "mess," but rejected the author's comparison. 

Stephen King at the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York on May 22, 2018. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Stephen King at the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York on May 22, 2018. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

"Utica is a great city!" Utica councilman Delvin J. Moody tweeted. "I am a utica native and proud to be so. The speakership is a whole over cluster mess."

"Hey, man… Utica is a great city," New York Rep. Marcus Molinaro said.

"Utica is far from ‘The Dead Zone’ these days Mr. King. Come and see how #OneidaCounty has grown," Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. tweeted.

Third District Councilor Celeste Friend, who is running for mayor of Utica, poked fun at King's own work by tweeting, "Third prize is being forced to read Insomnia cover-to-cover in one sitting."

Stephen King attends a special screening of "IT" at Bangor Mall Cinemas 10 on September 6, 2017, in Bangor, Maine.  (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

Stephen King attends a special screening of "IT" at Bangor Mall Cinemas 10 on September 6, 2017, in Bangor, Maine.  (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images for Warner Bros.) (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

"Oof. Utica is great!" Sara Hughes, features editor for The Times Union, said.

Several others said that King must have never tried some local delicacies like "chicken riggies," tomato pie, Utica Club beer, while others suggested he get some shopping done at the Sangertown Square Mall.

KEVIN MCCARTHY DELIVERS FIRST REMARKS AFTER WINNING HOUSE SPEAKER: ‘OUR NATION IS WORTH FIGHTING FOR’

The city of Utica's own Twitter account replied with one word, "mid," which is considered slang for "trashy" or mediocre.

King later "sincerely apologized" and joked that perhaps he should have singled out Cleveland or Salt Lake City instead. 

"Bet," the city replied.

New York State Governor, Kathy Hochul speaks on stage during The 2022 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 2 at Sheraton New York on September 20, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

New York State Governor, Kathy Hochul speaks on stage during The 2022 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 2 at Sheraton New York on September 20, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit) (Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul accepted King's apology, with a reminder to the writer "not to pick a fight with 20 million New Yorkers!" 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some local New York outlets pointed out that King has previously referenced Utica in his work. The main character in King’s 1987 sci-fi book "The Tommyknockers" was from Utica. And King's own daughter, Naomi King, was a minister at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica from 2005 to 2007, according to the church's website. King has previously joked about getting the ideas for his stories from the city located 50 miles east of Syracuse, according to Syracuse.com. 

"Utica," King said in 2016. "I tell people I go to the used ideas store in Utica."

Syracuse.com reporter Geoff Herbert, also appearing offended by King's comparison, advised the author to "stick to horror."

Cortney O'Brien is an Editor at Fox News. Twitter: @obrienc2