REAL ESTATE
Published

'Haunted' Texas home filled with caskets and skeletons listed for sale at $125K

The sellers of this eerie estate, located in Baird, Texas, are willing to take $200K which would include the contents of the home and more

By Sydney Borchers | Fox News
A "haunted house" in Baird, Texas, is up for sale, but this purchase may not be for the faint of heart.

The 2,168-square-foot, three-bedroom home for the living – or the dead – is not what you would expect at first glance. 

The simple white exterior is a mask to the ghoulish sights that await those who enter, and each room is arguably more startling than the next.

Tina Irias, a realtor with Keller Williams Realty in Abilene, Texas, is the seller's agent for the spooky dwelling and has previously worked with the couple who owns the property.

The exterior of the interstate-facing property does not prepare the viewer for haunting sights that live inside.

The exterior of the interstate-facing property does not prepare the viewer for haunting sights that live inside.

Irias said she had once helped the couple sell another home, which also highlighted their affinity for the undead. However, it was not as extreme as the property that's currently up for grabs.

"They are super sweet people," Irias told Fox News Digital of her clients. "They just love the thrill of Halloween."

No matter where you turn, this home is filled with things of nightmares.

No matter where you turn, this home is filled with things of nightmares.

The home off of I-20 operates as a "haunted house," under the name "13 Vultures Haunted Estate."

The kitchen spacious, allowing enough "room for a gurney to perform late night surgeries," reported the home listing on Zillow.

The kitchen spacious, allowing enough "room for a gurney to perform late night surgeries," reported the home listing on Zillow.

The house for sale at $125,000, according to home's Zillow listing, but the homeowners would consider selling the property in its entirety – including the business name, the website, the contents of the home, the house and the 1.96 acres of land for $200,000, Irias shared.

 The homeowners would consider selling the property in its entirety, including the business name, the website, the contents of the home, the house and the 1.96 acres of land for $200,000.

This eerie estate is filled with everything you would expect from a true "haunted house" including a spacious kitchen area with "room for a gurney to perform late night surgeries," the creepy home's listing states.

Or, devilishly decorative casket doors that lead toward extra storage space.

The casket doors serve as an entry way to extra storage space in the home.

The casket doors serve as an entry way to extra storage space in the home.

Irias said there has been interest from potential buyers, but offers have yet to be made.

She added that during a recent showing, one woman called the home "charming."

    This room takes the term "deathbed" to a whole new level.

    The living room, or rather the "unliving room" is filled with all sorts of ghoulish and ghastly sights.

    There are caskets scattered throughout the home, and the sellers are willing to accept higher offers from buyers who want to make a purchase of the property and the business in its entirety.

    The 2,168-square-foot "haunted house" is located on nearly two acres of land.

"Charming is not quite the word I would have used, but we will go with that," Irias joked.

While the home may look haunted, Irias does not believe any of the tales about 13 Vultures to be true.

"I don't get any bad feelings when I'm in there," Irias shared.

This home, which operates as a haunted house, is listed for sale at $125,000. The dwelling already has some interested buyers, according to the seller's agent.

This home, which operates as a haunted house, is listed for sale at $125,000. The dwelling already has some interested buyers, according to the seller's agent.

"One of the other agents that I met out there, she said she has a pretty good sense about that stuff, and she doesn't get any of that either," Irias added.

Sydney Borchers is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 