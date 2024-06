Lindsay Lohan is opening up about the joys of motherhood.

During a recent sit-down with "Good Morning America," Lohan spoke about her new life as a mother to son Luai, who will soon turn 1, saying she is "just cherishing every moment."

"I'm so grateful for every moment of it, just every second," Lohan explained. "Every morning waking up and running to grab my son and just looking at him and when he looks me back in the eyes. I'm going to get emotional. It's just the most beautiful. I'm just so grateful every day.

"We always move so fast, so I feel like that’s the one thing I’ve learned over time, taking time for myself and really just cherishing every moment."

The "Mean Girls" star welcomed her son last summer with husband Bader Shammas. The couple dated for three years before the starlet announced her engagement in November 2021, later sharing they tied the knot in April 2022.

Shammas and Lohan met when she approached him at a restaurant in Dubai, where she has been living almost a decade.

"I said, ‘You look like someone I know.’ He was like, ‘No, I don’t, who?'" she told Allure in June 2023, adding the conversation lasted hours that night. "And then I said to him, ‘I feel like you're the person I'm going to be with forever.’ I'd never been able to talk to someone like this."

When speaking with "Good Morning America," Lohan also discussed her return to the character Anna Coleman from "Freaky Friday." She first played the character in 2003. The sequel will premiere in 2025.

While she wouldn't say much about the plot, Lohan did mention she will have a daughter in the film. Lohan also shared that she took guitar lessons to prepare for the movie and gushed about how wonderful it is to work with Jamie Lee Curtis again.

"Jamie and I have stayed in touch over the years," she said. "They always say when you have a best friend or someone who you're really close with, you can not see them for years and years, but when you see them again it's like you never separated. I think just always women supporting women is such an incredible thing."

The 2003 movie starred Curtis and Lohan as a mother-daughter duo who constantly butt heads. After a particularly nasty argument, the two switch bodies. The rest of the movie centers around the two trying to switch back, and they both learn about the struggles the other faces in life, bringing them closer.

Lohan promises the sequel will be "much freakier" than audiences may anticipate but says the dynamics on set have been great.

"It's fantastic. We all just have so much fun, and it's so great to have that on set," she told "Good Morning America." "You just always want to have a really great time. Yeah, it's just a lot of love, a lot of fun, a lot of laughs. It's a great experience."