Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari speaks out against her father: 'A total d---'

Britney Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, is sharing his unabashed thoughts on her father amid heightened public scrutiny of her ongoing conservatorship battle.

Jamie Spears has been handling the pop star’s finances and legal decision-making for more than a decade. However, in recent years, Britney has been fighting a legal battle to regain control of her life, a struggle that was the subject of a recent documentary titled "The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears."

On Tuesday, Asghari took to his Instagram Story to share a brief note about what he thinks of Jamie, pulling no punches by calling him a "d---."

"Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way," the personal trainer wrote. "In my opinion, Jamie is a total d---. I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom."

His blunt comments about his girlfriend’s father come the same day People reported he broke his silence about the controversy and talked about the future he hopes to have with the "Toxic" singer.

"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," he told the outlet. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

The duo coupled up roughly one year after meeting on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016 and have been sharing snippets into their relationship with the public on social media ever since.