Britney Spears' conservatorship case returns to court after documentary release

Britney Spears' legal team is scheduled to return to court Thursday for a hearing involving her conservatorship.

Although the "Oops!...I Did It Again" singer is not expected to appear, Thursday's court hearing in Los Angeles serves as the first since the release of the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary which sparked renewed interest in the Spears' conservatorship battle.

The conservatorship -- a legal guardianship giving her father, Jamie Spears, control over her finances and everyday life -- sparked the "#FreeBritney" movement with fans calling for her to be released from the legal agreement.

Spears has been under the conservatorship since 2008 following the singer's viral 2007 meltdown that showed her taking an umbrella to a paparazzi's car. In the New York Times documentary, "Framing Britney Spears," subjects explain the appointed conservators have control Spears' finances, travel and mental health care, among other areas of her life.

Spears' father Jamie stepped down from his role as her personal conservator back in 2019 due to health issues and a professional conservator was temporarily put in his place.

The current legal case pertains to the control over Spears' estate. Last summer, it was reported that Spears is "strongly opposed" to her father resuming duties as her sole conservator, while it was later reported that the singer has requested her current temporary conservator, Jodi Montgomery, become permanent.

Spears' court-appointed attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, hinted that Spears may seek termination of the conservatorship in the future.

"Without in any way waiving her right to seek termination of this conservatorship in the future, Britney would like Ms. Montgomery’s appointment as conservator of her person to be made permanent," Ingham wrote, according to the NY Times.

In November, a judge in the case declined to remove Jamie as the head of his daughter's estate. Although Bessemer Trust was added as a co-conservator. Then in December, the judge extended Montgomery's temporary role until September 2021.

The Times notes that Thursday's hearing will likely cover Jamie's and Bessemer Trust's roles in managing the singer's estate. Attorneys for Britney and Jamie Spears did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Meanwhile, live performances have been scarce for the star in recent years, as her lawyer alleged she won't perform as long as her father, Jamie, has control.

Supporters of the #FreeBritney movement believe Jamie is not only suppressing his daughter via the conservatorship, but the public has also questioned whether he's skimming money from Spears' fortune for himself.

Jamie, who has denied all rumors about himself, fought last year to have the details about the case sealed. The famous father even spoke out about the movement, calling it a "joke."

In July 2020, Spears' brother Bryan gave a rare interview and alleged his sister has wanted out of her conservatorship "for quite some time."

Among dozens of celebrities voicing support for Spears, the singer's own boyfriend Sam Asghari spoke out against Jamie Spears on Instagram recently.

"Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way," the personal trainer wrote on his Instagram Story. "In my opinion, Jamie is a total d--k. I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom."

In addition to the conservatorship, "Framing Britney Spears" also examined Spears' past relationship with fellow pop star Justin Timberlake and gave past looks at footage from controversial interviews. One 2003 clip of an interview between Spears and Diane Sawyer has since gone viral. Sawyer came under fire for appearing to grill Spears over what she did that caused "so much suffering" for Timberlake.