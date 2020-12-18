Connie Chung compares Barbara Walters, Diane Sawyer to Tonya Harding, says David Letterman is ‘antisocial'

Connie Chung held nothing back when it came time to tell all.

The former ABC, CBS, NBC and CNN anchor spoke out on Andrew Goldman’s "The Originals" podcast for Los Angeles Magazine where she detailed her decadeslong career.

The 74-year-old began her career as a correspondent for "CBS Evening News" in the ‘70s before heading to NBC and ultimately back at CBS in the ‘90s, Page Six reported on Friday.

"When I went to ABC news, I joined with both Barbara Walters and Diane Sawyer there and I thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be great,’" the wife of Maury Povich recalled. "‘It'll be three women who get along.’"

MAURY POVICH AND CONNIE CHUNG REFLECT ON THEIR DECADES-LONG MARRIAGE: ‘THERE’S NO NEED FOR ANY DO-OVERS’

However, Chung alleged that the scene was "not unlike what Tonya Harding did to Nancy Kerrigan."

"When I got to ABC, both Diane and Barbara were in the same sort of arena of trying to get these big interviews," said Chung. "So when I tried to go after them, I was told I could not. That Barbara and Diane were the only ones who could compete for the interview and I had to stand down. And I said, ‘Really?’"

She also described Dan Rather, her CBS co-anchor in the ‘90s, as "very Texas gentlemanly."

"[But] If I turned my back, I felt like I might be in a scene of ‘Psycho’ in the shower," she alleged.

CONNIE CHUNG CLAIMS SHE WAS SEXUALLY ASSAULTED DURING COLLEGE

But one person Chung impressed was David Letterman. According to the outlet, she was one of the former late-night TV host's favorite guests.

"I had this thing for him, and he had a thing for me, and I really think it was inexplicable in that respect," Chung said about Letterman, 73. "And yet I really didn’t have a thing for him. Do you know what I mean? I love people who have a sense of humor and who are charming, and he was that when he was on the air."

"[But] off the air, he’s dark," Chung continued. "He’s a dark, unhappy sort of, I don’t mean he’s unhappy. He’s a kvetch. He’s a goyishe kvetch… He’s antisocial is what he is."

But one person Chung said she managed to annoy is Hugh Grant. The outlet reported Chung plays an interviewer grilling the British actor’s character in his new series "The Undoing."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"When Hugh Grant sat down, he was looking all rumpled," claimed Chung. "He’s one of those British rumpled fellows. And this tie was askew, and I am very OCD. So I said, ‘Hugh, straighten up your tie.’ And he goes and fixes it. And then one collar was outside of his suit. And I went, ‘Hugh, fix that.’ And then he was looking like Rodney Dangerfield. He should sit on the back of -- like in ‘Broadcast News’ -- sit on the back of your jacket so that it’s nice and tidy."

Chung was about to make that suggestion to the 60-year-old when he allegedly snapped, "Now what?" She also alleged that "the Danish director," possibly referring to Susanne Bier, gave her "an evil eye, as if ‘What the hell do you think you’re doing?’"

The outlet noted Bier, 60, directed all six episodes of the series and is from Copenhagen.

"He was not very friendly," said Chung of Grant. "I had interviewed him right after ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ (in 1994) for his next movie. So when I saw him, I said, ‘Oh, hi. I interviewed you… do you remember?’ And he said, ‘No.’ So I went, ‘OK.’ I figure he was getting into his acting zone, whatever that is."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reps for Rather, Walters, Sawyer, Letterman, Grant and Bier did not immediately respond to Fox News’ requests for comment.