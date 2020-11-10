Britney Spears 'afraid' of father Jamie, won't perform while he controls her career, lawyer alleges

Don't expect to see Britney Spears on stage anytime soon.

According to her lawyer Samuel Ingham, the pop icon fears her father Jamie and will not resume her music career as long as he controls her estate via her conservatorship.

The conservatorship was established after her public meltdown, and Jamie has overseen her life and finances for well over a decade now. The legal guardianship would also give him a say in her career.

"My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father,” the lawyer alleged in a hearing on Tuesday. “She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”

Spears is attempting to remove her father as sole conservator in the case, but on Tuesday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny declined to do so but said she would consider future petitions on the matter.

Ingham said he will file such petitions.

The "Toxic" singer put her musical career on hold in early 2019.

Jamie's lawyer, however, claimed that while under her father's authority, the singer has gone from being in debt to being worth $60 million, and that removing him as conservator would be harmful to his daughter.

The judge did approve Bessemer Trust as a co-conservator, which the singer had requested.

Ingham also claimed that Jamie has not provided any notice of actions he takes regarding Spears' estate -- such as appointing a new business manager -- despite the fact that she's a "high-functioning conservatee." The attorney also said that Britney and her father haven't spoken in a long time, but Jamie's lawyer alleged that Ingham was blocking communication between the two.

In recent months, controversy over the conservatorship has sparked the #FreeBritney movement, which calls for the singer to be released from her legal guardianship and accuses Jamie of being oppressive. He has also been accused of stealing from her fortune, which he has denied.

The singer's mother, Lynne, said through her attorney that her daughter should not be forced to obey her father's unreasonable demands.

The relationship between Spears and her father is "toxic," said Lynne.

While Lynne has no ill will toward her ex-husband Jamie, she believes it is "time to start fresh" and remove him as the conservator.

