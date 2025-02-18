Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Pete Davidson 'harassed' over love life, 'Modern Family' star's poor rep

Taylor Swift's home-cooked meal was declined by Travis Kelce's sister-in-law on double date, King Charles likely relieved Trump won't deport Prince Harry

Pete Davidson, Sarah Hyland

Pete Davidson 'harassed' over love life, 'Modern Family' star's poor rep (Getty Images)

TOP 3:

- Pete Davidson claims he was ‘harassed’ about love life 'because I'm ugly' despite dating Hollywood ‘hot girls’

- 'Modern Family' star was a 'tyrant' on film set, co-star claims

- Taylor Swift's home-cooked meal was declined by Travis Kelce's sister-in-law on double date for this reason

Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce

Kylie Kelce didn't eat Taylor Swift's home-cooked meal because she was eight weeks pregnant. (Getty Images)

OUT OF SIGHT, OUT OF MIND - King Charles likely relieved Trump won't deport Prince Harry, better he's 'out of sight, out of mind': expert.

'ZERO INTEREST' - Former 'Dancing with the Stars' pro admits she’s celibate, hasn't gone on a date in over a year.

'AWKWARD' TIMING - Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' 'SNL' appearance slammed as fans accuse couple of 'manipulating the public.'

Bake Lively smiles in sparkling silver dress next to husband Ryan Reynolds.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds made their first red carpet appearance in months at SNL50. (NBC)

‘TAKE IT EASY’ - Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder abruptly rushed offstage after suffering medical emergency.

'SO UPSET' - Blake Lively admitted she once 'poisoned' cast against co-star as mean girl claims resurface.

PUBLIC REUNION - Dave Grohl, wife spotted together for first time since he admitted to fathering child outside marriage.

Dave Grohl red carpet

Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl fathered a child outside his marriage.  (Getty Images)

'REALLY CONFUSING' - Maya Hawke claims some producers cast actors based on their numbers of Instagram followers.

