'Modern Family' star was a 'tyrant' on film set, co-star claims

"Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland was allegedly "rude to everyone" on the set of a film, according to her co-star.

Comedian Jeff Dye appeared on "The George Janko Show" podcast last week, sharing his side of his interactions with Hyland on the set of the 2019 film, "The Wedding Year."

Dye acknowledged his role in the film was small, but in his time on set, he claimed Hyland was "such a tyrant" and "rude to everyone."

He described the actress as a "pretty woman who chain-smokes and is terrible."

According to Dye, Hyland complained that extras were at the craft services table, "like she was annoyed that some extras wanted some f---ing free granola bars … like it was in her kitchen or something."

The 42-year-old comedian also says that Hyland "hated" him and told him directly, "You’re what is wrong with people."

In Dye’s opinion, part of the issue is that he is "an actual man. She’s not used to ever masculine energy of any sort."

Fox News Digital reached out to Hyland’s representatives for comment.

Dye said another run-in occurred when the 34-year-old allegedly wanted to show members of the cast and crew the trailer for the live-action "Dumbo" movie on her phone.

"They’re all in this hierarchy of Hollywood where it’s like, she’s No. 1 on the call sheet, [so] we have to, like, pander to her. If she’s mean to us, just let her be mean to us, and if she’s sad, pretend like it’s OK that she’s sad, but she was a tyrant, she literally was a terrible person" he said.

Dye claimed that Hyland started crying while showing the trailer, "letting us know how moved she is," he noted.

By his own admission, Dye said he wanted to "ruin the moment," so he replied, "That looks gay," adding he "didn’t even mean it."

"I ruined her little showpiece of, like, 'Look how much I’m into the arts that I’m moved by ‘Dumbo.’"

"She thinks she’s so important, and this is, like, the whole industry," Dye said.

Host George Janko asked, "How do we know that it’s not you that rubs her the wrong way?"

In Dye’s opinion, he said he saw "the way she was behaving with everyone" and claimed he spoke with other people on set asking if they also thought she was "mean," to which they agreed.

He concluded he wasn’t concerned about badmouthing Hyland and potentially losing work.

"Don’t care at all," he said, "I’m just being honest," as he complimented director Robert Luketic and actress Anna Camp, who played his partner in the film.

Dye had previously called out his ex-girlfriend, Kristin Cavallari, who he said exploited his 2023 DUI arrest "for clicks."

On the "Smoochie Town with Marco DelVecchio" podcast, Dye said Cavallari had explained that she shared the story because it was an experience she had. He was with her when he was arrested.

"Interesting," he said, "because, you know, when we were dating, I had a billion experiences with you that I didn't just go share. I had experiences with you that I didn't go tell everyone. Those were also my experiences when you were f---ing off with all these other people."