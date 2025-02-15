Pete Davidson claims he was ‘harassed’ about love life 'because I'm ugly' despite dating Hollywood ‘hot girls’

Former "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson is responding to the criticism he’s received about his previous love life with A-list celebrity women.

Davidson, 31, claimed he’s been "harassed" about his past relationships due to his appearance.

"Everyone is dating everyone and it’s Hollywood," Davidson told Page Six. "Look at Paul Mescal, Timmy [Chalamet], Barry Keough. But because I’m ugly, they wrote about me. I was harassed for like five years and it made my life a living hell."

The comedian added that the scrutiny was, "pretty humiliating and upsetting."

Davidson rose to fame after he landed an audition through "SNL" alum, Bill Hader, according to NBC.

He joined the cast at the age of 20 in 2014 and left the live comedy show in 2022.

The Staten Island native hoped that fans would focus on his work on "Saturday Night Live" rather than his love life.

Davidson continued to call the scrutiny, "embarrassing because you want people to write about your work."

"[I] was one of the youngest ever cast members on ‘SNL’ and all that got pushed to the side because of who I was dating," he remarked. "I’ve had some pretty adult relationships with some pretty amazing women, and when it’s ended it’s been cool."

The comedian made headlines in 2018 for his brief yet highly public engagement to pop singing sensation Ariana Grande after a few weeks of dating.

But the couple split after five months, leading Grande to create her Grammy-nominated breakup album, "thank u, next." And Davidson moved on rather quickly to another celebrity, actress Kate Beckinsale.

After splitting from Beckinsale in April 2019, the actor and stand-up comedian navigated other high-profile romances — many of them short-lived.

Davidson was also linked to Margaret Qualley and model Kaia Gerber.

In 2021, Davidson and actress Phoebe Dynevor reportedly split after five months together just as Davidson started filming the rom-com "Meet Cute" with actress Kaley Cuoco. Dynevor started production on season 2 of her Netflix series, "Bridgerton" at the time.

Their relationship was over by summer 2021.

Later that year, Davidson jumped into a relationship with "The Kardashians" star Kim Kardashian. The two became a couple after Kardashian hosted "Saturday Night Live" in October 2021, and after weeks of claiming they were just friends, they confirmed their relationship in November 2021.

After nine months of dating, Davidson and Kardashian went their separate ways in August 2022.

In 2022, Kardashian shared why she believes a lot of "hot girls" have been in a relationship with "The King of Staten Island" star.

"Pete has the best heart," the SKIMS founder previously shared on an episode of Hulu’s "The Kardashians."

"I feel like people, they have this, like, idea of him that he dates all these hot girls — and he does. But he’s just the sweetest, most thoughtful person," she said of the "Saturday Night Live" alum.

Shortly after his relationship with Kardashian, he continued to prove he was Hollywood's most eligible bachelor.

Rumors swirled that he dated model Emily Ratajkowski, as they were spotted courtside at the New York Knicks game in November 2022 at Madison Square Garden for their first public date night.

The following year, Davidson seemingly rid himself of one of his most famous tattoos – a tribute to his ex-girlfriend Kardashian.

While vacationing in Hawaii with rumored new girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders at the time, Davidson was pictured without his "My Girl Is A Lawyer" tattoo he had inked on his body, above his collarbone.

Fox News Digital's Lori Bashian contributed this report.