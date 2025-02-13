Taylor Swift's home-cooked meal was declined by Travis Kelce's sister-in-law on double date for this reason

Taylor Swift's home-cooked meal was not enjoyed by Travis Kelce's sister-in-law, but it was not due to Swift's cooking.

During a recent episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, host Alex Cooper asked Kylie Kelce if she and her husband, Jason Kelce, had ever gone out with Taylor and Travis.

Kylie went into detail about the pair's double-date and explained that she could not get herself to eat Swift's meal.

"Technically, yes, it was at home," Kylie began. "This is gonna sound terrible, but I didn't really eat the meal. I didn’t really eat the meal because I was eight weeks pregnant."

Kylie quickly noted that her statement would "sound terrible" to Swifites, but explained that "nothing sounded" appetizing when she was eight weeks pregnant with the couple's fourth child.

Also during the interview, Kylie revealed when she and her husband found out that Travis was dating Swift.

"I will say, we knew before everyone else knew. But we were, it was not like –" Kylie began before Cooper asked, "It didn't hit the group chat?"

"It did not hit the group chat," she explained.

"Jason and I found out together," Kylie admitted. "But we knew before they like, hard launched [Taylor] going to a game."

Swift and Travis infamously debuted their relationship at a Kansas City Chiefs game on Sept. 24, 2023. The pop star surprised fans by appearing at Arrowhead Stadium in a suite with Travis' mom, Donna Kelce.

Before dating Swift, Travis attended the Kansas City stop of her "The Eras Tour" and even made a friendship bracelet with his number on it. However, he later revealed on his podcast, "New Heights," that he did not get a chance to give "The Tortured Poets Department" singer the gift.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," Swift told Time magazine . "We started hanging out right after that."

"So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other," she explained. "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

Kylie later met Swift at another Kansas City Chiefs game, where the NFL team took on the Buffalo Bills. Jason's wife noted fans were "deeply disturbed" that the two didn't meet before that moment.

"There was like, all of this stuff leading up to it about, 'Well, why haven't they met? They're avoiding each other,'" Kylie recalled. "I'm not avoiding anyone. I am more than happy to meet someone, especially someone that Travis is dating."

"But it was funny to me because I kept saying to people I didn't meet Travis for probably close to a year when Jason and I were dating," she added. "And she's busy."

"It's just so silly to me that that's like the storyline that's written."

