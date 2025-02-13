Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Entertainment

Taylor Swift's home-cooked meal was declined by Travis Kelce's sister-in-law on double date for this reason

Kylie Kelce did not 'really eat' Swift's home-cooked meal

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
close
Taylor Swift supports boyfriend Travis Kelce at Super Bowl LIX Video

Taylor Swift supports boyfriend Travis Kelce at Super Bowl LIX

Taylor Swift chats with friends while cheering on NFL star Travis Kelce at the 2025 Super Bowl.

Taylor Swift's home-cooked meal was not enjoyed by Travis Kelce's sister-in-law, but it was not due to Swift's cooking.

During a recent episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, host Alex Cooper asked Kylie Kelce if she and her husband, Jason Kelce, had ever gone out with Taylor and Travis.

Kylie went into detail about the pair's double-date and explained that she could not get herself to eat Swift's meal.

Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce

Kylie Kelce, right, did not eat Taylor Swift's home-cooked meal because she was eight weeks pregnant. (Getty Images)

"Technically, yes, it was at home," Kylie began. "This is gonna sound terrible, but I didn't really eat the meal. I didn’t really eat the meal because I was eight weeks pregnant."

TAYLOR SWIFT, TRAVIS KELCE KEPT RELATIONSHIP HIDDEN FROM FAMILY AT START OF ROMANCE

Kylie quickly noted that her statement would "sound terrible" to Swifites, but explained that "nothing sounded" appetizing when she was eight weeks pregnant with the couple's fourth child.

"This is gonna sound terrible, but I didn't really eat the meal. I didn’t really eat the meal because I was eight weeks pregnant."

— Kylie Kelce

Also during the interview, Kylie revealed when she and her husband found out that Travis was dating Swift.

Jason and Kylie Kelce

Jason and Kylie Kelce, pictured here, went on a double date with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"I will say, we knew before everyone else knew. But we were, it was not like –" Kylie began before Cooper asked, "It didn't hit the group chat?"

"It did not hit the group chat," she explained.

"Jason and I found out together," Kylie admitted. "But we knew before they like, hard launched [Taylor] going to a game."

Swift and Travis infamously debuted their relationship at a Kansas City Chiefs game on Sept. 24, 2023. The pop star surprised fans by appearing at Arrowhead Stadium in a suite with Travis' mom, Donna Kelce.

Travis Kelce's mom Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift at Kansas City game

Donna Kelce, right, wore friendship bracelets while chatting with Taylor Swift during a Kansas City game. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Before dating Swift, Travis attended the Kansas City stop of her "The Eras Tour" and even made a friendship bracelet with his number on it. However, he later revealed on his podcast, "New Heights," that he did not get a chance to give "The Tortured Poets Department" singer the gift.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," Swift told Time magazine. "We started hanging out right after that."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kiss

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has been public since their debut in 2023. (Getty Images)

"So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other," she explained. "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

Kylie later met Swift at another Kansas City Chiefs game, where the NFL team took on the Buffalo Bills. Jason's wife noted fans were "deeply disturbed" that the two didn't meet before that moment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"There was like, all of this stuff leading up to it about, 'Well, why haven't they met? They're avoiding each other,'" Kylie recalled. "I'm not avoiding anyone. I am more than happy to meet someone, especially someone that Travis is dating."

Travis Kelce wraps his arm around Taylor Swift wearing an AFC Champions shirt while Taylor wears a red sweatshirt

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after the AFC Championship game. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

"But it was funny to me because I kept saying to people I didn't meet Travis for probably close to a year when Jason and I were dating," she added. "And she's busy."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's just so silly to me that that's like the storyline that's written."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

Trending