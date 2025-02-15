Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Entertainment

Maya Hawke claims some producers cast actors based on their numbers of Instagram followers

Hawke said directors have told her that some producers give them the amount of 'collective followers' the casts must have in order for their movies to be made

By Ashley Hume Fox News
Published
close
Ethan Hawke discusses his faith as Wildcat is released Video

Ethan Hawke discusses his faith as Wildcat is released

Ethan Hawke has a sit-down discussion about his faith and how it plays into his work in the arts after the film "Wildcat" debuted Sept. 1. (Courtesy: Bishop Robert Barron via YouTube)

Maya Hawke claimed that the size of actors' social media following is becoming a big factor in some producers' casting decisions and whether a movie is able to be made.

During a recent appearance on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast," the 26-year-old actress, who is the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, recalled that her parents "worked hard" to protect her privacy when she was growing up. 

However, she believes that actors are expected to share more of their personal lives in the age of social media and their follower count is becoming increasingly important to their careers.

"I think that the line between actor and celebrity has gotten extremely blurry," the "Stranger Things" star said.  "And I think in some ways a celebrity is someone where their personality is what is the draw. And what I always wanted to be was an actor where the work is what the draw is, not the personhood. But the industry keeps changing and you have to change with it and understand that all of these things are getting blurred."

maya hawke posing by red carpet

Maya Hawke said some producers are basing their casting decisions on actors' Instagram followings. (Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Hawke said that "there are wonderful, incredible actors I admire whose personalities we all know very well." However, she noted that for others, navigating the industry is now about "figuring out the footing in these changing times of social media and public personality and also how difficult it is to get things made."

MAYA HAWKE ANNOYED WITH HER FAMOUS PARENTS GENERATION: 'THEY REALLY F---ED US'

Hawke explained that some producers insisted that the cast's combined Instagram follower count must meet a certain quota for a project to move forward.

"I don’t care about Instagram. Instagram sucks. Right, well just so you know, if you have over this many followers you can get the movie funded," the actress said. "It's a really confusing line to walk."

Maya Hawke in a plaid jacket hugs her father Ethan in a salmon jacket tightly

Hawke is the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman. (Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Hawke recalled that she had talked to "so many smart directors" about how she wanted to delete her Instagram account, but they warned her that it would impact their casting decisions.

"They’re like, ‘Just so you know, when I’m casting a movie with some producers, they hand me a sheet with the amount of collective followers I have to get of the cast that I cast so if you delete your Instagram, and I lose those followers, understand that these are the kinds of people I need to cast around you,'" she said.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

However, Hawke noted that a small number of directors are exempt from basing their casting decisions on the cast's follower counts.

Maya Hawke smiling

The actress said she was warned against deleting her Instagram account. (Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

"There are these few directors, maybe there’s ten of them, who have reputations that are vast enough and have shown how well they can work and what they can do, that they get given a lot of freedom and a lot of privacy," she said.

"And they don’t have to have a thousand extra BTS guys, taking footage and asking you to make a video of you peeling your orange on the side of the set," Hawk continued. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"You can really focus and sit there and make a film with them," she added. "And I’ve been privileged enough to really work with three in my life. I got to work with three sets that were like this. I got to work with Quentin [Tarantino], I got to work with Bradley Cooper, and I got to work with Wes Anderson." 

Close up of Maya Hawke smiling

Hawk said the cast's collective social media following can impact whether some movies are made. (Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

In 2019, Hawke starred in Tarantino's comedy-drama film "Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood." The actress appeared in Cooper's 2023 biographical movie "Maestro," based on legendary conductor Leonard Bernstein's relationship with his wife Felicia Montealegre. Hawe was a member of the star-studded ensemble cast in Anderson's 2023 science fiction comedy drama "Asteroid City."

Hawke currently has 8.9 million followers on Instagram.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

Trending