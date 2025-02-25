Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Kathy Lee Gifford says Trump saved her, Alec Baldwin threatens comedian

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

Kathie Lee Gifford says Trump saved her from 'psychopathic murderer' after she received death threat

Alec Baldwin threatens to snap comedian's neck in heated curbside confrontation

Prince Andrew strapped for cash, sees manual work as beneath him despite crumbling estate: expert

PARENT TRAP - Lindsay Lohan's father Michael Lohan arrested on felony assault charge in Texas.

WHAT’S IN A NAME? - Rory Feek, Jack Nicholson, Tim McGraw have 'traumatic' family secret in common.

FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH - Jane Seymour's key to staying fit at 74 without strict diet.

‘SO VULNERABLE’ - Denise Richards pressured to keep silent about alleged sexual harassment to avoid Hollywood blacklist.

IT'S 'NORMAL' - Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria defends herself against 'fake' Spanish accent accusations: ‘That makes me normal.’

NEPO BABY FEARS - Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter says ‘American Idol’ judges made her ‘so mad’ by asking her to do grandma's song.

WE HAD A 'BEEF' - 'Boy Meets World' actress Maitland Ward slams co-star as 'disingenuous' during fiery exchange.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube