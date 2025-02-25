Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Entertainment Newsletter

Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Kathy Lee Gifford says Trump saved her, Alec Baldwin threatens comedian

Prince Andrew strapped for cash, sees manual work as beneath him despite crumbling estate; Lindsay Lohan's father Michael Lohan arrested on felony assault charge in Texas

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
A split image of Kathie Lee Gifford and Alec Baldwin

Kathie Lee Gifford says Trump saved her from "psychopathic murderer" after she received death threat, Alec Baldwin threatens to snap comedian's neck in heated curbside confrontation. (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

Kathie Lee Gifford says Trump saved her from 'psychopathic murderer' after she received death threat

Alec Baldwin threatens to snap comedian's neck in heated curbside confrontation

Prince Andrew strapped for cash, sees manual work as beneath him despite crumbling estate: expert

Michael Lohan Mugshot side by side photo of Michael Lohan and Kate Major Lohan

Michael Lohan was arrested for allegedly assaulting wife Kate Major. (Harris Country Sheriff's Office; Getty Images)

PARENT TRAP - Lindsay Lohan's father Michael Lohan arrested on felony assault charge in Texas.

WHAT’S IN A NAME? - Rory Feek, Jack Nicholson, Tim McGraw have 'traumatic' family secret in common.

FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH - Jane Seymour's key to staying fit at 74 without strict diet.

‘SO VULNERABLE’ - Denise Richards pressured to keep silent about alleged sexual harassment to avoid Hollywood blacklist.

Denise Richards

Denise Richards was pressured to keep silent about alleged sexual harassment to avoid being blacklisted. (Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

IT'S 'NORMAL' - Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria defends herself against 'fake' Spanish accent accusations: ‘That makes me normal.’

NEPO BABY FEARS - Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter says ‘American Idol’ judges made her ‘so mad’ by asking her to do grandma's song.

Loretta Lynn, Emmy Russell

Loretta Lynn's granddaughter, Emmy Russell, was not excited to sing her grandma's son on "American Idol." (Getty Images)

WE HAD A 'BEEF' - 'Boy Meets World' actress Maitland Ward slams co-star as 'disingenuous' during fiery exchange.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Trending