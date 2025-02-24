Alec Baldwin threatens to snap comedian's neck in heated curbside confrontation

Alec Baldwin appeared to nearly come to blows with a comedian Sunday night near his apartment in Manhattan.

Baldwin, 66, appeared to be unloading luggage from a vehicle in New York City when a Donald Trump impersonator noticed the Emmy Award-winning actor.

After a vocal back-and-forth between the pair on the street, Baldwin physically threatened to snap the comedian's "neck in half."

"Now now now, let me ask you a question," Baldwin pleaded with the comedian who was identified as Jason Scoop.

"Now you realize, by the way, No. No, look at me. I want you to look at me. What, you got a camera on me," the "30 Rock" star asked Scoop, referring to a green light beaming from his finger.

"Do you realize my kids live in this building? I want you to know something."

Baldwin continued, "If this camera wasn't here, I'd snap your f-----g neck in half and break your f-----g neck right now. You know that, don't you?

"I'll take that camera, and I'll shove it up your a--."

Fox News Digital has reached out to a rep for Baldwin for comment.

This isn't the first time Baldwin has gotten into a confrontation. In April, Baldwin smacked an anti-Israel agitator's cellphone while inside a coffee shop after she demanded he say "Free Palestine," in a video posted online.

The woman approached Baldwin while he was talking on the phone at the cash register inside Maman on University Place in New York and began begging him to say "Free Palestine" and to criticize Israel amid the country's ongoing war against Hamas terrorists.

Alec and his wife of 12 years, Hilaria Baldwin, recently opened up the doors to their family home to share their lives with TLC cameras for their reality show, "The Baldwins."

The couple has seven children together: Carmen Gabriela, 11, Rafael Thomas, 9, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 8, Romeo Alejandro David, 6, and Eduardo Pao Lucas, 4. María Lucía Victoria, 3, and Ilaria Catalina Irena, 2.

He also has a daughter, Ireland Baldwin, with ex-wife Kim Basinger. He became a grandfather for the first time in 2023 when Ireland gave birth to daughter, Holland.

Last year, a New Mexico judge dismissed the case against the "Beetlejuice" actor following what legal experts described to Fox News Digital as a "comedy of legal errors."