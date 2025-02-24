Expand / Collapse search
Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin threatens to snap comedian's neck in heated curbside confrontation

'Rust' star Alec Baldwin argued with comedian Jason Scoop in New York

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Alec Baldwin was involved in a heated confrontation with comedian Jason Scoop in New York.

Alec Baldwin appeared to nearly come to blows with a comedian Sunday night near his apartment in Manhattan.

Baldwin, 66, appeared to be unloading luggage from a vehicle in New York City when a Donald Trump impersonator noticed the Emmy Award-winning actor.

After a vocal back-and-forth between the pair on the street, Baldwin physically threatened to snap the comedian's "neck in half."

ALEC BALDWIN'S WIFE HILARIA DEFENDS HERSELF AGAINST ‘FAKE’ SPANISH ACCENT ACCUSATIONS: ‘THAT MAKES ME NORMAL’

Alec Baldwin wraps scarf around his neck in New York.

Alec Baldwin verbally threatened a comedian in New York. (XNY/StarMax)

"Now now now, let me ask you a question," Baldwin pleaded with the comedian who was identified as Jason Scoop. 

"Now you realize, by the way, No. No, look at me. I want you to look at me. What, you got a camera on me," the "30 Rock" star asked Scoop, referring to a green light beaming from his finger.

‘RUST’ STAR ALEC BALDWIN WON'T SEE FILM AFTER FATAL LEGACY OF WESTERN MOVIE ‘TRAUMATIZED’ WIFE HILARIA

"Do you realize my kids live in this building? I want you to know something."

Baldwin continued, "If this camera wasn't here, I'd snap your f-----g neck in half and break your f-----g neck right now. You know that, don't you?

Allec Baldwin poses on the red carpet with wife Hilaria Baldwin.

Alec and wife Hilaria Baldwin recently attended "SNL50." (Taylor Hill)

"I'll take that camera, and I'll shove it up your a--."

Fox News Digital has reached out to a rep for Baldwin for comment.

This isn't the first time Baldwin has gotten into a confrontation. In April, Baldwin smacked an anti-Israel agitator's cellphone while inside a coffee shop after she demanded he say "Free Palestine," in a video posted online.

The woman approached Baldwin while he was talking on the phone at the cash register inside Maman on University Place in New York and began begging him to say "Free Palestine" and to criticize Israel amid the country's ongoing war against Hamas terrorists.

Actor Alec Baldwin wears bow tie and black suit.

Alec Baldwin has previously been involved with confrontations. (Alberto E. Rodriguez)

Alec and his wife of 12 years, Hilaria Baldwin, recently opened up the doors to their family home to share their lives with TLC cameras for their reality show, "The Baldwins."

The couple has seven children together: Carmen Gabriela, 11, Rafael Thomas, 9, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 8, Romeo Alejandro David, 6, and Eduardo Pao Lucas, 4. María Lucía Victoria, 3, and Ilaria Catalina Irena, 2.

Hilaria Baldwin wears off-the-shoulder blouse with husband Alec Baldwin.

Alec and Hilaria have been married for 12 years and have seven children together. (Getty Images)

He also has a daughter, Ireland Baldwin, with ex-wife Kim Basinger. He became a grandfather for the first time in 2023 when Ireland gave birth to daughter, Holland.

Last year, a New Mexico judge dismissed the case against the "Beetlejuice" actor following what legal experts described to Fox News Digital as a "comedy of legal errors."

Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter and faced up to 18 months in prison in connection to the death of Halyna Hutchins. The cinematographer died Oct. 21, 2021 after a gun Baldwin was holding discharged on the "Rust" film set.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending