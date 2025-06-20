Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Food Network star dead at 55, Jelly Roll inspires Christian singer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

-Anne Burrell, Food Network star, dead at 55

-Jelly Roll’s wild moment inspired Christian singer Brandon Lake to set boundaries

-Carly Simon defends Sabrina Carpenter's controversial album cover, says it's not 'outrageous'

FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH - Heather Graham's secrets to fountain of youth as she admits she's happier than ever in her 50s.

MOURNING A TALENT - ‘Hee Haw’ actor Gailard Sartain dead at 81.

SPILLING SECRETS - Diddy's alleged 'drug mule' takes the stand with immunity deal; trial reveals dark secrets.

SUSSEX EMPIRE - Meghan Markle’s new As Ever product launch is driven by desire for ‘fame and fortune’: experts.

COURTROOM CURVEBALL - Blake Lively's request to protect Taylor Swift texts in Justin Baldoni legal battle was shut down by judge.

'FOREVER' GIFT - Bobby Flay remembers Anne Burrell's 'greatest gift' after her sudden death.

SOAKING UP THE SUN - Olivia Wilde shows off trim figure in beaded string bikini during Italian getaway.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube