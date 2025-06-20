Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment Newsletter

Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Food Network star dead at 55, Jelly Roll inspires Christian singer

Carly Simon defends Sabrina Carpenter’s racy album cover; Olivia Wilde shows off trim figure

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
anne burrell, jelly roll

Food Network star Anne Burrell dead at 55; Jelly Roll inspires Christian singer Brandon Lake to set boundaries. (WWE/Getty Images)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3: 

-Anne Burrell, Food Network star, dead at 55

-Jelly Roll’s wild moment inspired Christian singer Brandon Lake to set boundaries

-Carly Simon defends Sabrina Carpenter's controversial album cover, says it's not 'outrageous'

Heather Graham posing in sheer green top.

Heather Graham shared her secrets to aging gracefully in Hollywood. (Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH - Heather Graham's secrets to fountain of youth as she admits she's happier than ever in her 50s.

MOURNING A TALENT - ‘Hee Haw’ actor Gailard Sartain dead at 81. 

SPILLING SECRETS - Diddy's alleged 'drug mule' takes the stand with immunity deal; trial reveals dark secrets.

Meghan Markle laughs near the stove at home.

Royal experts claim Meghan Markle's jam business is part of a larger financial strategy.  (Netflix)

SUSSEX EMPIRE - Meghan Markle’s new As Ever product launch is driven by desire for ‘fame and fortune’: experts.

COURTROOM CURVEBALL - Blake Lively's request to protect Taylor Swift texts in Justin Baldoni legal battle was shut down by judge. 

blake lively, taylor swift, justin baldoni

Judge denies Blake Lively's request to protect Taylor Swift texts in Justin Baldoni legal battle. (Getty Images)

'FOREVER' GIFT - Bobby Flay remembers Anne Burrell's 'greatest gift' after her sudden death. 

SOAKING UP THE SUN - Olivia Wilde shows off trim figure in beaded string bikini during Italian getaway.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Trending