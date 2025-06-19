Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde shows off trim figure in beaded string bikini during Italian getaway

The 'Don't Worry Darling' director was spotted sunbathing after receiving an award at the Taormina Film Festival

By Ashley Hume Fox News
Published
close
Olivia Wilde's top TV and movie roles, from 'The O.C.' to 'Booksmart' Video

Olivia Wilde's top TV and movie roles, from 'The O.C.' to 'Booksmart'

Find out 5 of Olivia Wilde’s best TV and movie roles

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Olivia Wilde had some fun under the Mediterranean sun while vacationing in southern Italy. 

On Saturday, the 41-year-old actress and director was spotted climbing out of the water after enjoying a dip in the Ionian Sea off the coast of Taormina, Sicily. 

The "House" alum put her svelte figure on full display as she rocked a tan bikini with red beaded strings. 

Olivia Wilde wears a tan string bikini after climbing out of the water in Italy.

Olivia Wilde rocked a tan string bikini while soaking up the sun in Taormina, Italy.  (Cobra Team/Backgrid)

Wilde wore her damp hair down around her shoulders and accessorized with a pair of oversized brown sunglasses and a delicate gold necklace. 

OLIVIA WILDE: HOW HARRY STYLES' GIRLFRIEND WENT FROM DC ELITE TO CONTROVERSIAL 'DON'T WORRY DARLING' DIRECTOR

The "Tron: Legacy" actress was later seen reading a book while sunbathing on a lounge chair by the beach. 

The day before, Wilde attended the 2025 Taormina Film Festival, where she received the Taormina Creativity Award. 

Olivia Wilde wears a green gown while standing on the red carpet in Taormina.

The actress attended the 71st Taormina Film Festival June 13, 2025.  (Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

The "Don't Worry Darling" director wore a sage green gown that featured a soleil-pleated skirt and plunging neckline with a keyhole cutout. Wilde styled her hair into soft waves and completed her look with a gold chain necklace that had an emerald pendant. 

Earlier in the day, Wilde sported a light yellow silk and lace dress and gold velvet platform sandals along with a gold statement necklace while attending the festival photo call. 

On June 2, Taormina Artistic Director Tiziana Rocca announced the festival would be honoring Wilde's creative achievements.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Olivia Wilde smiles and holds her award while on stage at the Taormina Film Festival.

Wilde was honored with the Taormina Creativity Award.  ( Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

"We are honored to welcome Olivia Wilde to the 71st edition of the Taormina Film Festival," Rocca said in a statement to Deadline. "Olivia represents a shining example of female creative power, combining elegance, intelligence and determination. Her presence will greatly enrich this year’s program and offer the audience a unique opportunity to engage with one of the key figures in contemporary cinema." 

The festival was held from June 10-14 in the hilltop town. Other stars honored with awards included Martin Scorsese, Michael Douglas, Helen Hunt, Catherine Deneuve and Monica Bellucci. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Olivia Wilde poses in a yellow dress at the Taormina Film Festival.

Wilde has several upcoming acting and directing projects in the works.  (Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

Olivia Wilde poses in front of the sea while wearing a black halter dress in Italy.

Olivia Wilde attends the Zimmermann summer lunch June 17, 2025, in Mykonos, Greece.  (Sam Simpson/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Zimmermann)

According to Deadline, Wilde's next acting project is the upcoming thriller, "I Want Your Sex," which also stars pop singer Charlie XCX and Cooper Hoffman. She will direct the comedy "The Invite," in which she will also star alongside Seth Rogen, Edward Norton and Penélope Cruz.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wilde's other upcoming directing projects include the comic book adaptation "Avengelyne" and the Christmas comedy "Naughty."

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

Trending