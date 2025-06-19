Olivia Wilde shows off trim figure in beaded string bikini during Italian getaway

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Olivia Wilde had some fun under the Mediterranean sun while vacationing in southern Italy.

On Saturday, the 41-year-old actress and director was spotted climbing out of the water after enjoying a dip in the Ionian Sea off the coast of Taormina, Sicily.

The "House" alum put her svelte figure on full display as she rocked a tan bikini with red beaded strings.

Wilde wore her damp hair down around her shoulders and accessorized with a pair of oversized brown sunglasses and a delicate gold necklace.

The "Tron: Legacy" actress was later seen reading a book while sunbathing on a lounge chair by the beach.

The day before, Wilde attended the 2025 Taormina Film Festival, where she received the Taormina Creativity Award.

The "Don't Worry Darling" director wore a sage green gown that featured a soleil-pleated skirt and plunging neckline with a keyhole cutout. Wilde styled her hair into soft waves and completed her look with a gold chain necklace that had an emerald pendant.

Earlier in the day, Wilde sported a light yellow silk and lace dress and gold velvet platform sandals along with a gold statement necklace while attending the festival photo call.

On June 2, Taormina Artistic Director Tiziana Rocca announced the festival would be honoring Wilde's creative achievements.

"We are honored to welcome Olivia Wilde to the 71st edition of the Taormina Film Festival," Rocca said in a statement to Deadline. "Olivia represents a shining example of female creative power, combining elegance, intelligence and determination. Her presence will greatly enrich this year’s program and offer the audience a unique opportunity to engage with one of the key figures in contemporary cinema."

The festival was held from June 10-14 in the hilltop town. Other stars honored with awards included Martin Scorsese, Michael Douglas, Helen Hunt, Catherine Deneuve and Monica Bellucci.

According to Deadline, Wilde's next acting project is the upcoming thriller, "I Want Your Sex," which also stars pop singer Charlie XCX and Cooper Hoffman. She will direct the comedy "The Invite," in which she will also star alongside Seth Rogen, Edward Norton and Penélope Cruz.

Wilde's other upcoming directing projects include the comic book adaptation "Avengelyne" and the Christmas comedy "Naughty."