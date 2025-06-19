Bobby Flay remembers Anne Burrell's 'greatest gift' after her sudden death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is honoring the memory of his longtime friend and fellow Food Network star Anne Burrell.

Flay, 60, took to social media to pay tribute to Burrell after her sudden death on June 17. She was 55.

"'Worst Cooks in America' was the funnest show on TV. All of your co-hosts (me included) were just alongside for the Anne Burrell ride," Flay penned on his Instagram Story, as he shared a sweet photo of Burrell holding two cats.

Burrell was all smiles as she held two calico Maine Coon cats inside a home.

"The greatest gift I got from AB was turning me on to a world of Maine Coon Cats (including Nacho)... a gift that I'll have forever."

Flay's sweet tribute comes after he recently posted about his love for cats on his social media, as he owns a Maine Coon, like Burrell, named Stella.

"The recipe for Made by Nacho: Take one chef, add lifelong cat obsession, simmer for decades. This is what cat-dad-since-forever looks like," he shared on Instagram on June 15.

The two chefs served as mentors on "Worst Cooks in America." The reality competition series blended high-stakes culinary challenges with humor and heart during its premiere beginning in 2010.

More details surrounding Burrell's death were released on June 18.

On Tuesday, shortly before 8 a.m., authorities responded to a 911 call to a Brooklyn residence - one that matches Burrell's home address - about a reported cardiac arrest, the New York City Fire Department confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"Upon arrival, officers observed a 55-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive," the NYPD said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "EMS responded and pronounced the female deceased at the scene."

The Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation remains ongoing at this time.

The evening before she was found, Burrell performed an improv show at The Second City New York in Brooklyn, according to People magazine .

A representative for the channel announced Burrell's death in a press release that was obtained by Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

"It is with deep sadness we announce that Anne Burrell, 55, passed away this morning at her home in New York," read a statement from the network. "With her trademark spiky blonde hair and sparkling personality, Anne Burrell was the hugely popular and fan favorite host of Food Network’s hit show, ‘ Worst Cooks in America .’ Burrell was an industry veteran and passionate teacher who prided herself on her work in the culinary world."

The Food Network star's family paid tribute to the late celebrity chef in a statement.

"Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered," they said. "Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.