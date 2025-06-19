Expand / Collapse search
Celebrity Chefs

Bobby Flay remembers Anne Burrell's 'greatest gift' after her sudden death

Food Network star, Anne Burrell, died at the age of 55 at her New York home on June 17

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Published
Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is honoring the memory of his longtime friend and fellow Food Network star Anne Burrell. 

Flay, 60, took to social media to pay tribute to Burrell after her sudden death on June 17. She was 55. 

"'Worst Cooks in America' was the funnest show on TV. All of your co-hosts (me included) were just alongside for the Anne Burrell ride," Flay penned on his Instagram Story, as he shared a sweet photo of Burrell holding two cats. 

bobby flay tribute

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay honored friend Anne Burrell after her unexpected death.  (Bobby Flay/Instagram/Getty Images)

Burrell was all smiles as she held two calico Maine Coon cats inside a home. 

"The greatest gift I got from AB was turning me on to a world of Maine Coon Cats (including Nacho)... a gift that I'll have forever."

Flay's sweet tribute comes after he recently posted about his love for cats on his social media, as he owns a Maine Coon, like Burrell, named Stella.

annie burrell posing in kitchen

Burrell died at the age of 55 at her New York home on June 17. (Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

"The recipe for Made by Nacho: Take one chef, add lifelong cat obsession, simmer for decades. This is what cat-dad-since-forever looks like," he shared on Instagram on June 15. 

The two chefs served as mentors on "Worst Cooks in America." The reality competition series blended high-stakes culinary challenges with humor and heart during its premiere beginning in 2010.

Bobby Flay, Anne Burrell

Bobby Flay and Anne Burrell served as mentors on "Worst Cooks in America."  (Charles Sykes/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

More details surrounding Burrell's death were released on June 18. 

On Tuesday, shortly before 8 a.m., authorities responded to a 911 call to a Brooklyn residence - one that matches Burrell's home address - about a reported cardiac arrest, the New York City Fire Department confirmed to Fox News Digital.  

"Upon arrival, officers observed a 55-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive," the NYPD said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "EMS responded and pronounced the female deceased at the scene."

The Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Food Network event

Geoffrey Zakarian, Anne Burrell, Bobby Flay, and Marc Murphy attend the Food Network's rooftop birthday party hosted by Alton Brown, Giada De Laurentiis, Bobby Flay and Ina Garten at Pier 92 on Oct. 13, 2018. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

The evening before she was found, Burrell performed an improv show at The Second City New York in Brooklyn, according to People magazine

A representative for the channel announced Burrell's death in a press release that was obtained by Fox News Digital on Tuesday. 

"It is with deep sadness we announce that Anne Burrell, 55, passed away this morning at her home in New York," read a statement from the network. "With her trademark spiky blonde hair and sparkling personality, Anne Burrell was the hugely popular and fan favorite host of Food Network’s hit show, ‘Worst Cooks in America.’ Burrell was an industry veteran and passionate teacher who prided herself on her work in the culinary world."

The Food Network star's family paid tribute to the late celebrity chef in a statement. 

"Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered," they said. "Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.