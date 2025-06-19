Meghan Markle’s new As Ever product launch is driven by desire for ‘fame and fortune’: experts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Meghan Markle is restocking her sold-out As Ever products on Friday, and several royal experts believe it’s all part of her plan to be recognized as a royal entrepreneur with a reigning business empire.

"Of course, her royal title and Sussex name are boosting her brand," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital.

"She will cling to this as it will help bring her [more] fame and fortune, which is imperative to her life. She will keep her fingers in many pies and her name in lights with the hope that one or more of her ideas will bring in the much-needed hard cash."

"However, she is not likely to amass her fortune from the sales of basic As Ever treats, however delicious they may be," Chard claimed.

A post on As Ever's Instagram teased that its bringing back its products and "some delicious surprises." The brand is known for raspberry spreads, teas, limited-edition wildflower honey and edible flowers, or "flower sprinkles."

Chard made her comments shortly after quotes from royal expert Valentine Low’s 2023 book, "Courtiers," surfaced online. At the time of the book's publication, the author claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left royal life because they wanted the "freedom to make money and dip their toes into politics." He also claimed the "Suits" alum was eager to "earn money for herself," which reportedly influenced the couple’s decision to make their royal exit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to the wealthy, coastal city of Montecito in California. At the time, they cited the unbearable intrusions of the British press and a lack of support from the palace as their reasons for the move.

That same year, the couple signed a five-year contract with Netflix reportedly worth $100 million. Their Spotify deal was said to be worth between $15 million to $18 million.

Low claimed in his book that before the couple left for California, they suggested the idea of "having a month [to a year] to do their own thing," as quoted by the U.K.’s Daily Mail. According to the outlet, Low also said the pair considered "spending most of their time privately but doing a select number of royal activities."

"Some suspected that in the end [Meghan] wanted to make money," Low wrote, as quoted by the outlet. "And the only way she was going to do that was by leaving her royal life behind and going back to America."

Low noted that if the couple agreed to continue with royal duties, they wouldn’t have been allowed to "act or take decisions in order to gain financially."

People magazine previously reported that when Meghan and Harry announced their exit, the couple specified they would "no longer receive funding through the Sovereign Grant," making them "members of the Royal Family with financial independence." Their announcement said, "Their Royal Highnesses prefer to release this financial tie."

"They value the ability to earn a professional income, which in the current structure they are prohibited from doing," they wrote, adding that financial freedom is "something they look forward to."

At the time of Low’s book launch, Archewell, which handles the offices for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Buckingham Palace didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace previously told Fox News Digital it doesn't comment "on such books."

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital she agreed with Low’s reporting.

"What I do know is that during those negotiations [with Harry and Meghan], Queen Elizabeth II was observed to be ‘visibly cringing’ when the topics of both politics and money were pressed by Prince Harry," Fordwich claimed. "It represented the antithesis of everything the queen and the monarchy stand for."

"I don’t know who raised it, but the consensus was, ‘You’re all about the money. We, the monarchy is about service and dedication to duty," Fordwich claimed. "One of the very many reasons Princess Catherine is so immensely popular and will be a tremendous future queen is that she doesn’t care about the former (money) but is dedicated to the latter (duty/service)!"

Low claimed in his book the couple’s desire to be financially independent raised many eyebrows behind palace doors.

"There was no way for the two sides to reach an agreement on that point," he wrote, as quoted by the outlet. "Crucially, it was the queen who took the view that unless they were prepared to abide by the restrictions that applied to working members of the royal family, they could not be allowed to carry out official duties."

Chard claimed it was easy for Harry to "jump ship."

"Prince Harry always felt second best to his brother Prince William," Chard claimed. "Meghan was the excuse Prince Harry needed to jump ship. And Meghan wants fame and fortune. Although she received the royal title, she felt her wings were clipped."

"They both ran off into the sunset to make their fame and fortune," Chard added. "It is now all about them. They can … build their Sussex court and empire. However, there are consequences for their decisions. They can’t have their cake and eat it too."

Whispers of Meghan eyeing a role in politics have been persistent since the couple's move.

"I’ve heard from some very reliable sources that she is writing to people to try and secure political positions," True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen told Fox News Digital in 2023. "I think that is absolutely an ambition for her.

"And I think you’ll see [the Duke and Duchess of Sussex] working much more separately," he said at the time. "I think you’ll see them concentrating on their individual brands to try and reclaim some of the ground."

Bullen is an award-winning documentarian who has been producing programs about the British royal family for 20 years. He has also worked closely with King Charles III.

In 2019, True Royalty TV premiered "Meghan for President?" It was a documentary that explored how the mother of two had always wanted to speak out on a global platform, long before she pursued acting in Hollywood.

Anything is possible, Bullen insisted. Even a humanitarian ambassador’s role looks promising.

"It’s a very plausible argument," Bullen said. "I think it would be fascinating. Imagine a world in which she does make it to the White House. [Prince] Harry is the first husband. There’s a state visit, and what happens then if Meghan is hosting [the British royal family] at the White House? You’re going to want a front-row seat for that, aren’t you?"

A spokesperson for the duchess, 43, didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment at the time.

Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent, Katie Nicholl, reported in 2019 that Kensington Palace sources dismissed any speculation that Meghan, who retained her U.S. citizenship, would ever run for president.

Traditionally, members of the British royal family are expected to be apolitical in public, which means they cannot vote or openly express political views. In addition, such a major move would require Harry, 40, to give up his royal title.

In 2024, People magazine reported that the couple’s Archewell Foundation is a founding partner of the Women’s Wellness (Spa)ce, a trauma-informed wellness center for women in north Philadelphia. It was created by Ashley Biden, the daughter of former President Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden.

For now, Meghan seems to have her eyes on launching jam. Her lifestyle products were featured in her Netflix lifestyle series, "With Love, Meghan," which premiered in March. New episodes are expected to drop in the fall.

Fordwich claimed Meghan still has a long way to go before the public can crown her as an authentic, relatable businesswoman.

"Either way, this relaunch means Meghan Markle will face heightened scrutiny," Fordwich claimed. "Her products, while marketed as accessible, remain luxury non-essentials which don’t resonate with a mass market audience, especially in our current tough economic times."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.