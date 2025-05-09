Expand / Collapse search


Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Ellen DeGeneres fumbles UK farm life, rock singer shares cancer diagnosis

James Comey's daughter on prosecution team for Diddy's impending trial. Mandy Moore slams LA county for making it difficult to rebuild after January fires.

A split image of Ellen DeGeneres and 3 Doors Down singer Brad Arnold

Ellen DeGeneres struggles with maintaining her UK home after leaving the US. 3 Doors Down singer Brad Arnold shared that he's been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. (Randy Holmes via Getty Images; Denise Truscello/WireImage)

TOP 3: 

- Ellen DeGeneres struggles with UK country life after fleeing US

- 3 Doors Down singer Brad Arnold diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

- James Comey’s daughter is key to Diddy prosecution after taking down Epstein accomplice

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore blasts LA County for making it difficult to rebuild after January fires. (Amy Sussman)

'ENDLESS HOOPS' - Mandy Moore slams LA County for 'nonsensical' red tape preventing the city's rebuild after fires.

FAMILY DRAMA - Victoria and David Beckham’s family fractured as tensions reportedly mount with son Brooklyn and wife Nicola.

Smokey Robinson wears maroon suit on stage

Smokey Robinson has been accused of sexual assault by his former housekeepers in a new lawsuit. (Lester Cohen)

'HARMED AND HUMILIATED' - Smokey Robinson accused of sexual assault by former housekeepers in $50M lawsuit.

FAITH SHAKEN - Kelsey Grammer 'cursed God' after sister's murder until love restored his faith.

LEGAL EAGLE - Celebrity lawyer Mark Geragos steals Diddy trial spotlight, runs into trouble with judge.

Lainey Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson, Nicole Kidman and Kelsea Ballerini stun on the ACM Awards' red carpet. (Getty Images)

COUNTRY’S BIG NIGHT - 2025 ACM Awards: Lainey Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Kelsea Ballerini stun on red carpet.

ROYAL BETRAYAL - Prince Harry’s nuclear interview would have ‘horrified’ Queen: expert.

