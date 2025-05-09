Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Ellen DeGeneres fumbles UK farm life, rock singer shares cancer diagnosis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

- Ellen DeGeneres struggles with UK country life after fleeing US

- 3 Doors Down singer Brad Arnold diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

- James Comey’s daughter is key to Diddy prosecution after taking down Epstein accomplice

'ENDLESS HOOPS' - Mandy Moore slams LA County for 'nonsensical' red tape preventing the city's rebuild after fires.

FAMILY DRAMA - Victoria and David Beckham’s family fractured as tensions reportedly mount with son Brooklyn and wife Nicola.

'HARMED AND HUMILIATED' - Smokey Robinson accused of sexual assault by former housekeepers in $50M lawsuit.

FAITH SHAKEN - Kelsey Grammer 'cursed God' after sister's murder until love restored his faith.

LEGAL EAGLE - Celebrity lawyer Mark Geragos steals Diddy trial spotlight, runs into trouble with judge.

COUNTRY’S BIG NIGHT - 2025 ACM Awards: Lainey Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Kelsea Ballerini stun on red carpet.

ROYAL BETRAYAL - Prince Harry’s nuclear interview would have ‘horrified’ Queen: expert.

