3 Doors Down singer Brad Arnold diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down told his fans on Wednesday that he was recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and the band will have to cancel their tour while he battles the disease.

"I've got some not-so-good news for you today," the 46-year-old said in a video he posted to his Instagram.

The Mississippi native explained that he got checked out at a hospital after feeling sick a couple of weeks ago, and he was diagnosed with clear cell renal cell carcinoma "that had metastasized into my lung."

Arnold said he has "no fear, I really sincerely am not scared of it at all."

He noted that his diagnosis would, however, force the band to cancel their tour this summer.

"And we're sorry for that," he said. "And I'd love for you to lift me up in prayer every chance you get."

Referencing the band’s 2008 song "It’s Not My Time," he said he planned to go listen to the relevant piece of music.

"Thank you, guys, so much. God loves you. We love you. See you," he concluded.

"Thank you for all the memories so far," Arnold added in the caption of his video. "Now, I believe ‘ITS NOT MY TIME’ is really my song. This’ll be a battle so we need our prayers warriors! Thank y’all for being the best fans in the world. We love y’all!"

The band 3 Doors Down formed in the mid-1990s and, along with Arnold, includes Chet Roberts, Justin Biltonen, Chris Henderson and Greg Upchurch.

Original member Matt Roberts died in 2016 of an overdose.

Arnold wrote one of the band’s biggest hits, 2000’s "Kryptonite," when he was still in high school, according to TMZ.

He is the only founding member of the group still in the band.

Clear cell renal cell carcinoma is the most common type of kidney cancer, and it affects twice as many men as women, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

It can develop for no reason, but smoking, being overweight, high blood pressure and kidney disease can be contributing factors, per the outlet.

