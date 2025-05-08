Mandy Moore slams LA County for 'nonsensical' red tape preventing the city's rebuild after fires

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mandy Moore called out LA County over the "meaningless protocol" preventing communities from rebuilding after fires destroyed thousands of structures in January.

The "This is Us" star has found it "impossible" to rebuild her home.

"Thanks, LA County for making it as frustrating and impossible to rebuild after the fires as possible," Moore wrote in an Instagram story on May 6, according to Us Weekly. "Shouldn’t be surprised but it’s mind boggling the red tape and hoops they’re putting us all through."

"It’s maddening and heartless … the endless hoops and meaningless protocol LA County is asking of fire victims who want to rebuild and get their lives back," she added. "Wasn’t California going to make this as easy as possible?"

The actress had more to say on May 8, writing, "6 permits issued in Altadena. 10,000 structures burned down. The pace is glacial. The nonsensical red tape they have in place that prevents those of that are ready to rebuild is just mind boggling."

"And I say this as someone with privilege: we have insurance, plans, a contractor, etc… everyone deserves an advocate and a system that is streamlined and supports success. People want to get the ball rolling and start to piece their lives back together.

"We JUST finished building one of the structures that burned down [this past] November. We have all the plans and permits ready to go and we were just told we have to resubmit everything and start over," she explained. "For no reason. LA County should want success stories right now but instead, they're focused on antiquated protocol. This is why people are leaving California in droves. They make it impossible."

Moore's Altadena home was partially salvaged after the January fires.

"Miraculously, the main part of our house is still standing. For now. It’s not livable but mostly intact," the "Tangled" star shared on Jan. 9.

"We lost Taylor and Griffin’s studio with every instrument and piece of equipment they’ve ever owned," she added. "We lost our garage and back house. Everyone we know lost everything. Every house on our street is gone."

At the time, Moore admitted that she was feeling "weird survivor's guilt" following the LA fires.

"We love this community and will do everything we can to help rebuild and support. Thanks for everyone for checking on us and offering us help. Altadena strong."

While their home didn't fully burn down, Moore found out in February that the contents inside were "a near-total loss" due to the proximity of the fires.

