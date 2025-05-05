Expand / Collapse search
Sean 'Diddy' Combs

James Comey’s daughter is key to Diddy prosecution after taking down Epstein accomplice

Maurene Comey is 1 of 8 prosecutors for US Attorney's Office in Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex crimes trial

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Diddy could drop big names in sex trafficking trial: attorney Video

Diddy could drop big names in sex trafficking trial: attorney

R. Kelly's attorney, Nicole Blank Becker, said Sean "Diddy" Combs may drop big names in a desperate attempt to regain his freedom.

Sean "Diddy" Combs faces 15 years to life in prison if found guilty of sex crimes charges during an estimated eight-week trial, which kicked off Monday, May 5.

The female-driven team for the U.S. Attorney's Office includes eight lawyers, according to the docket. The five women designated as leads include Emily Anne Johnson, Madison Reddick Smyser, Mary Christine Slavik, Meredith Foster and Mitzi Steiner. 

Maurene Ryan Comey, the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, is also listed for the prosecution, in addition to Matthew Raffi Shahabian and Olga Zverovich. Maurene's father was fired by President Donald Trump during his first term in the White House after the handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe.

DOJ attorney Maurene Comey wears grey suit, Diddy sports white T-shirt

Maurene Comey is part of the eight-person team of prosecutors working on the Sean "Diddy" Combs federal trial. (Getty Images)

In December, Maurene joined the prosecution team three months after Diddy was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

No stranger to high-profile trials, Maurene previously served as a lead prosecutor in the criminal case against Ghislaine Maxwell

Maxwell was found guilty on five counts after a monthlong trial and sentenced in 2022 to 20 years in prison for her role in a scheme to sexually exploit and abuse minor girls with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. 

Attorney Maurene Comey wears grey suit.

Maurene Comey joined the prosecution team in December. (Peter Foley)

DIDDY TRIAL: RAPPER FACES JURY IN OPINIONATED NY HOMETOWN IN BID FOR FREEDOM ON SEX TRAFFICKING CHARGES

"Today’s sentence holds Ghislaine Maxwell accountable for perpetrating heinous crimes against children," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement at the time. "This sentence sends a strong message that no one is above the law and it is never too late for justice. We again express our gratitude to Epstein and Maxwell’s victims for their courage in coming forward, in testifying at trial, and in sharing their stories as part of today’s sentencing."

Maxwell's attempt to appeal her sex trafficking conviction in 2024 was rejected by a federal appeals court, and in April, her legal team filed an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court.

P Diddy in court for jury selection.

Sean Diddy Combs sat at the defense table before the start of jury selection at Manhattan federal court on Monday. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Prior to Maxwell's conviction, Maurene was one of the lead prosecutors working on the case against Epstein before he died by suicide while awaiting trial in August 2019.

James Comey wears red tie and black suit

James Comey was fired from his post as FBI director on May 9, 2017, after his handling of the Clinton email probe. (Reuters)

She graduated from Harvard Law School in 2013 and joined the U.S. Attorney's Office in 2015.

