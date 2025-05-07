Celebrity lawyer Mark Geragos steals Diddy trial spotlight, runs into trouble with judge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mark Geragos is making a name for himself in the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial despite his minor affiliation with the defense team for the disgraced music mogul.

Geragos, 67, the criminal defense lawyer known for his roster of celebrity clients, was lectured in a Manhattan federal court this week after making statements about the case on a podcast.

During a conversation in the robing room after the jury selection process, Judge Arun Subramanian of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, reminded Geragos about a local rule limiting public statements made to the media, according to transcripts obtained by Fox News Digital.

"So we have an application from the government requesting that the Court remind Mr. Geragos and the defense team of their obligations pursuant to Local Rule 23.1," Subramanian said.

U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton submitted a letter Monday, which was obtained by Fox News Digital, requesting the court advise Geragos and Diddy's defense team to adhere to Local Rule 23.1.

The ruling states, "[D]uring a jury trial of any criminal matter, including the period of selection of the jury, no lawyer or law firm associated with the … defense shall give or authorize any extrajudicial statement or interview relating to the trial or the parties or issues in the trial which a reasonable person would expect to be disseminated by means of public communication if there is a substantial likelihood that such dissemination will interfere with a fair trial."

"During the course of jury selection, despite the presence of seven defense attorneys who have filed notices of appearance in this case and a jury consultant, the defense team appeared to consult with Mark Geragos and other members of the Geragos & Geragos law firm who were present in court," the letter states.

Clayton noted Geragos' apparent "long-standing relationship with the defendant" before requesting the court to intervene under the rule to prevent concerns about trial publicity and ensure a fair trial is possible.

Subramanian continued in the closed-door meeting, "So, Mr. Geragos, you understand that you are subject to Local Rule 23.1, yes?"

"I understand, arguably, that I am, yes," Geragos said before admitting he had "real problems with the application" of the rule but didn't want to waste time during the jury selection process.

The judge asked if Geragos was advising the defendant in any way, to which Geragos admitted that he speaks with Diddy "with great frequency" and is also representing his mother, Janice Combs.

Geragos affirmed that he was aware of the rule and was not trying to interfere with a fair trial in any way.

"Look, you understand that we're in the process of picking a jury," Subramanian said. "Close to trial. And, you know, when you say things on a podcast like six women, all White, my understanding is you've got a six-pack of White women. Like that's not – that's something that you shouldn't – that no one should be saying as an officer of the court and a member of the bar, right?"

The judge was referring to the "2 Angry Men" podcast where Geragos and TMZ's Harvey Levin spitball Hollywood happenings, including the latest legal developments in celebrity cases.

"I think when you've got a Black man who's being prosecuted and the client feels like he's being targeted, it's a – it's an observation," Geragos said. "I've also said things – said other things that I suppose could be brought up. But I will tell you that I haven't – I haven't attacked Mr. Wigdor or Lisa Bloom or any of the other people who are tangentially related and sitting in the government's route."

Subramanian said, "I think this is ridiculous. I think referring to the prosecution in this case as a six-pack of White women is outrageous. All right, and I understand what you're saying about the cases and everything else, but I think this is outrageous and this would not be tolerated in any court from any lawyer anywhere across the nation.

"And I'm going to be watching, and I'm going to be listening, all right? You have one more listener for your podcast."

Geragos added, "As long as you subscribe, I'm all for it."

The Los Angeles-based attorney has worked on a number of high-profile cases.

Geragos and his team are now working toward a new trial or resentencing for the Menendez brothers. Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted of killing their parents at their home in Beverly Hills in 1989 and were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Geragos has said new evidence in the case proves the brothers were unfairly convicted, and in recent court filings, he requested to remove the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office from the case due to alleged bias.

He previously worked on Winona Ryder's 2001 shoplifting case and represented singer Chris Brown, who pleaded guilty to felony assault stemming from an incident with his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, before the Grammy Awards in 2009.

Geragos simultaneously worked on two highly publicized trials at the same time, and represented Michael Jackson in the 2004 molestation case while also leading the defense in Scott Peterson's trial. Jackson removed Geragos from his legal team due to the lawyer's workload.

Diddy, 55, was charged in September with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The "Last Night" singer faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison if found guilty.