Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Brad Pitt talks mistakes, Billy Idol nearly died from drug overdose

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.
TOP 3:
-Brad Pitt talks about mistakes, shares the 'simple equation' he lives by
-Billy Idol nearly died from a heroin overdose at the peak of his music career
-Diddy trial judge considers dismissing a juror after 'serious questions' raised
ROYAL RIFT - Monarchy to 'keep their distance' from Harry and Meghan at birthday parade.
HEARTBREAK TO HOPE - Marlee Matlin says Henry Winkler opened his doors after a tumultuous relationship.
ROYAL HONOR - David Beckham and wife Victoria officially become 'Sir' and 'Lady' as King Charles III bestows knighthood.
EVERLASTING LOVE - Pierce Brosnan reveals the secret to his marriage while starring with his sons in a new film.
'ONE OF A KIND' - Richard Simmons' home on the market for the first time since the 1980s.
FACE THE TRUTH - Ricki Lake reveals what plastic surgery she's had done after 30-pound weight loss.
BEACH BOMBSHELL - Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio flaunts a cheeky bikini in sizzling snaps.
LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA