Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Brad Pitt talks mistakes, Billy Idol nearly died from drug overdose

brad pitt, billy idol

Brad Pitt spoke about mistakes and discussed the "simple equation" he lives by in a new interview. Billy Idol opened up about a time he nearly died from a heroin overdose in his new documentary. (Getty Images)

TOP 3: 

-Brad Pitt talks about mistakes, shares the 'simple equation' he lives by

-Billy Idol nearly died from a heroin overdose at the peak of his music career

-Diddy trial judge considers dismissing a juror after 'serious questions' raised

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smile while riding in a carriage.

Monarchy to "keep their distance" from Harry and Meghan at birthday parade. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

ROYAL RIFT - Monarchy to 'keep their distance' from Harry and Meghan at birthday parade.

HEARTBREAK TO HOPE - Marlee Matlin says Henry Winkler opened his doors after a tumultuous relationship.

ROYAL HONOR - David Beckham and wife Victoria officially become 'Sir' and 'Lady' as King Charles III bestows knighthood.

EVERLASTING LOVE - Pierce Brosnan reveals the secret to his marriage while starring with his sons in a new film.

Pierce Brosnan smiles alongside wife Keely who wore black latex to Met Gala

Pierce Brosnan reveals the secret to his marriage while starring with his sons in a new film. (Dimitrios Kambouris)

'ONE OF A KIND' - Richard Simmons' home on the market for the first time since the 1980s.

FACE THE TRUTH - Ricki Lake reveals what plastic surgery she's had done after 30-pound weight loss.

BEACH BOMBSHELL - Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio flaunts a cheeky bikini in sizzling snaps.

Alessandra Ambrosio poses in bikini photos

Alessandra Ambrosio shared a number of racy photos from her recent vacation. (Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram)

